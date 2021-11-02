Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveals Beta Changes Before Release

Call of Duty: Vanguard developer Sledgehammer Games has revealed the list of extensive changes that have come to the game following its beta phase within the past month. Following a handful of alpha and beta periods in the lead-up to Vanguard’s release this week, the studio has now given players a better understanding of what they can expect to see on day one.

Detailed in a new blog on the studio’s website, it was said that much of the feedback that was gained from the beta of Call of Duty: Vanguard made for a “smoother gameplay experience at launch.” To achieve this, Sledgehammer Games says that it cut down on certain animation speed while also adding a few new perks. Additionally, a number of vast changes to the game’s audio have also been brought in so that players can be more aware of their surroundings. These tweaks are merely the tip of the iceberg, though. The full list of alterations can be found at the bottom of the page.

As a whole, Call of Duty: Vanguard is mere days away from hitting store shelves and will drop on November 5. Those on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms will be able to dive in later this week once the latest installment in the long-running series arrives.

Are you planning to pick up Call of Duty: Vanguard for yourself?

Visibility

Distortion effects were removed from muzzle flash and we reduced smoke emitted when firing a weapon

Completed a pass on muzzle flash placement/coverage when aiming down sights

VFX Environment ambient placement for better sightlines

Removed the droplets of water that get all up in your face when it rains

Various bugs have been fixed including a bug where certain optics would stop enemy and friendly HUD icons from displaying while ADS

We’ve fixed cases of nametags appearing through Destruction

Lens flare reduced across all maps (we nerfed the sun)

We will continue to refine VFX, Lighting, and UI into launch and monitor player feedback surrounding the various topics of visibility.

Audio

Audio received a complete mixing and content overhaul to address community feedback from the Public Beta, including more audible footsteps, player and non-player weapons, and map environment content

Footsteps are silent when players ADS, Crouch Walk, or have a Perk / Field Upgrade equipped which silences movement

Fixed a bug that caused shots after the first shot to be too quiet

Operator quips occur less frequently

Asked Butcher to chill out. VO lines are less frequent

Spawns

A bug resulting in unpredictable spawns in Patrol has been fixed as well general tuning of spawn logic globally

We will continue to refine spawn logic over time to improve spawns in matches with higher player counts

Movement

Grenades and incendiaries no longer slow movement speed of players

A cap has been placed on max suppression effects

Changes have been made to animation times including weapon swap speeds and throwing of equipment (ie: Gammon bombs can be thrown more quickly)

Sprint out times have been sped up and re-balanced

Dev Tip: Dauntless, a perk that players didn’t have access to in Beta, makes players immune to movement reducing effects

Weapons

Shotgun lethality has been improved

Effective Range of most Shotguns, SMGs, and Pistols have been reduced (SMGs and Pistols were overperforming at range and Shotguns were adjusted down due to increased lethality overall)

Hipfire spread has been adjusted on most guns (mainly to add more consistency across weapon categories)

Tradeoffs on barrels, magazines, and stocks have been reduced

Ammo types were rebalanced to include more tradeoffs

Squashed bugs affecting Weapon Progression and Detailed Stats

Dev Tip: Vanguard’s version of the smoke grenade works differently than previous games. You’re fully hidden from distant enemies, but can be seen at closer ranges allowing you to close the distance between you and the enemy and hunt them down with close-quarter combat builds.

Dev Tip: Try setting your mount options to use ADS rather than ADS+Melee. It’s not for everyone but it’s a powerful way to become more accurate in an instant while staying out of harm’s way. It can be combined with blind fire for some great results.

Killstreaks and Field Upgrades

Friendly Spy Planes and Counter Spy Planes will no longer appear overhead

Spy Planes and Counter Spy Planes move slower and are easier to hit

Counter Spy Planes have a shorter duration

Health has been reduced on Spy Planes, Counter Spy Planes, and most placed Field Upgrades

Death Machine and War Machine have swapped costs

Glide bomb is easier to control

A max timer has been added to the Radar Jammer and Field Mic Field Upgrades

Bugs resulting in graphical corruption of the Attack Dogs have been fixed – no more Dognados 🙁

Perks