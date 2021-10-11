Call of Duty: Vanguard Comic Officially Announced

Following a previous tease that essentially confirmed its existence, Sledgehammer Games officially announced a comic for Call of Duty: Vanguard at New York Comic Con this weekend that will highlight the backstory of the game’s main characters. The comic is set to release prior to Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s release on November 5th with a weekly release schedule. A physical collection of the comics is set to release in early 2022. Writers on the comic include Sam Maggs, Stephen Rhodes, Tochi Onyebuchi, and Brent Friedman. According to the initial tease, Piotr Kowalski and Brad Simpson did the art for the comic.

“One of the biggest differences between writing for a comic and a video game is that you don’t have the interactive elements to consider in the comic medium,” writer Sam Maggs said at a NYCC panel about the differences between writing for the video game versus writing the comic. “Comics allow us to explore more deeply who our characters are. The game is about action, but the comics give us a quieter space to focus more on emotion, and on understanding who these people are so that the reader can develop a real connection to them before they even turn the game on. Of course, you don’t need to read the comics before playing the game—but if you are the kind of person who always wants to know more about your playable characters, then these comics are definitely for you.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a comic Q&A with our writers, for those who couldn’t watch the panel 👇 https://t.co/HQVjy5qay6 — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) October 10, 2021

As noted above, the Call of Duty: Vanguard comic is set to release soon on a weekly digital schedule followed by a physical collection in 2022. It is worth stating that while the various Call of Duty studios were not specifically named as part of the California lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over sexual harassment and discrimination against women, the overall company continues to deal with the very public fallout from it. Call of Duty: Vanguard itself is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net on November 5th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Call of Duty title right here.

Are you excited about the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard comic? Are you looking forward to the release of the video game itself in November? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!