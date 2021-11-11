Captain America and Indiana Jones Reportedly Coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard

If a new Call of Duty: Vanguard datamine is to be believed, Captain America and Indiana Jones could be coming to the game in the near future! According to dataminers, the two characters will be added as part of an “American Heroes” theme coming to the game. The datamines have been shared by Call of Duty leaker @ModenasHD on Twitter. Insider Tom Henderson has also weighed-in, stating that Disney had been looking for partnership opportunities with Activision last summer. If that truly is the case, it seems like a lot of Call of Duty fans will be excited to see both of these characters arrive!

The Tweet from Henderson can be found embedded below, while the Tweet from @ModenasHD can be found right here.

Both Captain America and Indiana Jones seem to be making their way to #Vanguard in the near future.



Both Captain America and Indiana Jones seem to be making their way to #Vanguard in the near future.

Disney had been in talks with Activision in the summer on potential partnership opportunities.

Of course, Captain America and Indiana Jones make perfect sense for Call of Duty: Vanguard! The two heroes are closely associated with World War II, which is when Vanguard is set. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War similarly saw heroes from the ’80s featured, including characters like John McClane and John Rambo. Those characters were very exciting additions, but it feels like Cap and Indy are much bigger deals. It’s not hard to imagine a lot of players jumping at the opportunity to play as Captain America in a video game set during World War II!

Until we get official confirmation from Activision and SledgehammerGames, readers should take all of this with a grain of salt. Henderson has proven to be a very reliable source, but plans constantly change in the video game industry, and deals for licensed material can fall through. Hopefully, Activision and Disney will provide fans with an official confirmation about the American Heroes theme sometime in the near future. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

