Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveals First Look at New Season 2 Zombies Map

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 is set to drop next week, and Activision has been slowly building hype over the last few days. Earlier this week, the publisher released a roadmap for the new season, teasing some of the big things fans should expect to see, including a new Zombies hub map called Terra Maledicta. The map is set “in Egypt’s Eastern Desert and abroad,” and will feature gateways to new arenas, including the Dark Aether. Today, developer Treyarch dropped a brief teaser for the map, in which Special Forces Operatives step into the foreboding and fire-covered Dark Aether arena.

The teaser can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Treyarch/status/1491474660088705025

With new weapons, a new ally, a new enemy, a new Story Quest and more, it’s looking like Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 will have a lot to love for Zombies fans! The mode has become a major part of the Call of Duty franchise, and Vanguard has built off the Dark Aether saga that began in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The Tweet above has already gotten a lot of positive feedback from players, though some have chosen to remain cautious in their optimism until the new Season drops on February 14th.

Fans can hardly be blamed for being a bit cautious! After all, Call of Duty: Vanguard has had a lot of struggles since the game launched late last year. However, Season 2 could be the perfect opportunity for Activision and its teams to turn perception around! The new season was supposed to drop earlier this month, but a decision was made to delay Season 2, in order to work on some of the game’s bugs and performance issues. Hopefully, that extra time will prove beneficial to the game!

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Season 2 of Call of Duty: Vanguard? Have you been enjoying the game’s Zombies mode? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!