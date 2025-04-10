The Last of Us Part 3 Now More Unlikely Following New PlayStation Announcement

It’s starting to look like The Last of Us Part 3 might really never happen, especially in the wake of a new announcement from PlayStation. Since The Last of Us Part 2 launched in 2020, fans have naturally wondered whether or not a third entry in the Naughty Dog series would come about. Over that span of time, The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann has shared that he has come up with an idea for a third game, but more recently has shot down the notion that this idea will ever become a reality. Now, based on a new reveal from PlayStation and Naughty Dog, it seems like The Last of Us Part 2 could truly represent the end of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of today, PlayStation has released a new version of both of its Last of Us games that it’s calling The Last of Us Complete. This bundle, which is available now digitally and later physically, combines both The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 in a single package. The Last of Us Complete retails for $99.99, a lower cost than both games would be individually, and is more or less just a way for those who haven’t played this series yet to be able to hop in easily.

Play video

While this might not seem like a huge deal at first glance, what’s curious is the wording of this collection. By PlayStation calling it a “complete” version of The Last of Us, it indicates that the story told across both games is finished and seemingly will not be continued. This is definitely speculation and is by no means a guarantee, but it’s still a bit strange to see PlayStation use this nomenclature if it did indeed have plans for The Last of Us Part 3 moving forward.

That being said, the word “complete” has been used a lot, especially when it comes to video game re-releases. Numerous games over the years have received “complete editions” that tend to put the base game and all of its accompanying post-launch DLC into a single product that is then sold to the public. As such, this could simply be PlayStation doing just that and nothing more, but it’s still an interesting choice either way.

Regardless of what Naughty Dog decides to do with The Last of Us in the future, we already know for a fact that The Last of Us Part 3 won’t be the studio’s next game. Instead, it’s crafting a new IP called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet that is set to release on PS5 at some point in the coming years.