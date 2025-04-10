5 Horror Games From The 2000s That Need a Remake

The 2000s were an iconic era for games, especially those within the horror genre. Despite having little to no resources, the horror genre thrived during this period, producing some of the most unsettling games. From Silent Hill to Resident Evil, each of these horror games had players screaming at the top of their lungs in fear.

While Silent Hill 2’s eerie atmosphere and psychological horror earned it a remake almost two decades later, not all great 2000s horror games got the same treatment. In fact, a lot of these masterpieces got lost in the hallways of time. So, here’s a look at some of the best horror games from the 2000s that badly need a remake.

F.E.A.R.

Image: Vivendi Universal Games

F.E.A.R., or First Encounter Assault Recon, was revolutionary. It played like a tight first-person shooter, with intense action segments comprising the majority of the game. However, these segments were stretched thin by paranormal cutscenes and unexpected jump scares. By doing so, F.E.A.R. became one of the earliest video games that blurred the lines between two different genres.

F.E.A.R. had many great things about it, from the atmosphere and story to the innovative enemy AI that would adapt to how you play. Enemies would flank you, take cover, and respond intelligently. On top of that, there were quality jump scares littered throughout, like when you’re climbing up a ladder and your camera meets the feet of a bloodied-up ghost. Overall, F.E.A.R. was one of the best horror experiences of the 2000s. It did a lot of things right, and with a remake, it could only get better.

BioShock

Image: 2K

Few games have implemented horror in their narrative as strongly as BioShock. You’re a desperate man searching for answers in a dystopian underwater city called Rapture. Mutated creatures and moral dilemmas about who to kill and who not to kill lie at every turn. The visually horrific sights make you all the more uneasy, and you just don’t know what to expect and when.

BioShock has some segments where it forces your hand, plunging you into action, and some where it tries to get under your skin. It’s pure psychological horror. The gloomy art style complements the story well, making you uneasy every step of the way. BioShock brilliantly weaves different horror elements together and forms something greater than the sum of its parts. This is a game that is a must-play for every horror game enthusiast. And for the people who never got to try it out, a remake would be a blessing.

Resident Evil 5

Image: Capcom

Resident Evil remains the pinnacle of survival horror. With Resident Evil 5, that claim may have become a little disputed, but it’s still one of the best 2000s horror games, and should be rebuilt from the ground up. While previous RE games relied on the horror element, Resident Evil 5 leaned heavily into action-adventure. The introduction of co-op and faster gameplay made it different from its predecessors. Yet, if you meticulously criticize each of its many levels, you’d see the horror was changed but not lost.

There’s still that loop of you being constantly dropped into abandoned buildings and unfamiliar locations, fighting one repulsive zombie after the other. The sense of claustrophobia is toned down but comes back quickly when you are trapped in a house fending off zombies. And, of course, there is always that next jump scare to keep you on your heels.

The Darkness

Image: 2K

A big selling point of The Darkness is that it’s a reverse-horror video game. In retrospect, that’s a unique take on the horror genre for a game released in the late 2000s. In the game, you play Jackie Estacado, a man possessed by a malevolent force who is gunning for revenge against his uncle. The dark force inside has trapped him in a state of constant paranoia and anger. Disturbing flashbacks haunt Jackie, and he’s tempted to murder everyone who stands in his way.

The environments are dark and uneasy, with Jackie’s powers having eerie VFX to complement them. The powers are weirdly disturbing, too, including summoning dark tentacles or a legion of imps that can take out your enemies. Overall, The Darkness checked all the boxes of what made a good horror game back then, but for some reason, the series never gained widespread popularity. Perhaps with a remake, 2K can relaunch the game to newer heights, especially now that the target audience has expanded by hundreds of millions.

Silent Hill 3

Image: Konami

The Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill f have brought Silent Hill back on the map of mainstream video game media. On that note, a Silent Hill 3 remake is the next logical step for the franchise. Silent Hill 3 had a unique way of keeping you on edge, making you feel as if the world would swallow you up. It evoked strong feelings of dread and unease. Its visual identity ushered in a new age of psychological horror in video games. However, even though it did a lot of things right, the game had a few problems.

Back in 2003, there were severe technical limitations. As a result, the game played abysmally. The camera was hard to manage, controlling the protagonist felt clunky, and the story was intriguing but lacked coherence. That said, Silent Hill 3 running on modern hardware would be a dream come true. Modern visuals and storytelling techniques would reinvigorate Silent Hill 3. And if done right, it could easily be made into one of the best horror games of this decade.