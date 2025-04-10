PS5 Consoles Quietly Get New Upgrade Fans Have Been Begging For

Sony just quietly added a new upgrade to PS5 consoles this week that fans have been begging for. Since the PS5 first hit the scene back in 2020, users have been making it known far and wide what sort of improvements they’d like to see made to the console. To Sony’s credit, many of these upgrades have rolled out over time and have improved the PS5 experience when it comes to its UI and functionality. Despite this, themes have continued to be a major sticking point for many, as the backdrops that were once synonymous with PS4 have never really come to PS5. And while it’s unlikely that this will change, Sony is looking to at least give PS5 owners the next best thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, Sony has brought a slew of new animated backdrops to PS5 consoles. These pseudo themes are only displayed on the “Welcome Hub” section of the PS5 dashboard, which means that they aren’t available to view across every page of the console. Still, these backgrounds were a hit when they were first introduced last year, and the number that are available for use has now increased.

This time around, the themes that Sony has chosen to add to the Welcome Hub are based on some of the biggest PS5 games that come from PlayStation. This lineup includes animated themes for Astro Bot, Days Gone, Demon’s Souls, Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei, Horizon Forbidden West, LEGO Horizon Adventures, Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade, and MLB The Show 25.

Amazing news, SONY is bringing back animated backgrounds to PS5!!

For now only locked to the home page, hopefully this changes and themes are FULLY BACK. pic.twitter.com/JSqbpiL8rM — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) April 9, 2025

It’s worth noting that not all of these new PlayStation backgrounds have yet rolled out to PS5 users. Like other PS5 updates, this tweak to the console is going out in waves, which means it will slowly hit platforms on a region-by-region basis. These new backgrounds should be available for all PlayStation users on a long enough timeline, though, so fear not if they haven’t yet appeared on your console.

Moving forward, PlayStation has already committed to adding new themes to PS5. Specifically, it will be bringing back the “Anniversary” themes for PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4 that it released in late 2024 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of PlayStation. Currently, there’s no word on when these themes will be returning, but the simple fact that they are is definitely a positive.