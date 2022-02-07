Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 Reportedly Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Mode

When Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 releases later this month, it will apparently feature the return of Ground War mode. That reporting comes from @ModernWarzone on Twitter, and has yet to be confirmed by Activision Blizzard. While @ModernWarzone does have a strong track record, the Tweet about the mode specifically uses the word “reportedly.” As with any Call of Duty rumor, fans will want to take this with a grain of salt until we get some kind of official announcement. With Season 2 set to release on February 14th, fans shouldn’t have to wait too much longer!

Ground War has appeared in a number of Call of Duty games over the years, most recently in 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, where two teams of 32 players could battle against one another. The mode did not appear in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which instead featured Combined Arms. Given that absence, the mode’s return would likely be quite welcome for many fans!

A lot of players have been unhappy with the state of Call of Duty: Vanguard over the last few months, as there have been widespread issues reported with the game’s performance. Activision acknowledged issues with various Call of Duty games in a statement last month, in which the publisher promised to address the problems. Season 2 was supposed to release in Vanguard and Warzone on February 2nd, but it was pushed back so the various Call of Duty development teams could work to fix these problems. If Activision can get these issues resolved while also bringing back a beloved mode, it could help turn perception around for Call of Duty: Vanguard. Hopefully, this is a sign of better things to come!

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Season 2 of Call of Duty: Vanguard? Would you like to see Ground War return? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!