Call of Duty: Vanguard Ranked Play Beta Delayed

Call of Duty: Vanguard players were supposed to be able to play the Ranked Play mode in the game’s Multiplayer environment on Thursday, but it no longer looks like that’ll be happening. Treyarch Studios announced on Wednesday evening that a “stat-breaking issue” was discovered that only appeared in the live version of this Ranked Play addition. Because of that, the beta for the Ranked Play mode has been delayed, and there’s currently no word as to when it’ll be released.

News of the delayed Ranked Play beta was shared on social media by Treyarch. The studio said “resolving this is a top priority” and that an update would be shared on the new timing for the beta release as soon as that was possible. That message came last night, but no new announcements have been made at the time of publishing.

https://twitter.com/Treyarch/status/1494142857178877953

Given that this first iteration of the Ranked Play mode was always going to be a beta in the first place, players should’ve already been primed to encounter bugs and other issues, so don’t expect the actual beta to be free of problems once it’s released either. For now, however, we’ll have to wait on Treyarch to share more information about the plans for the beta.

As the name of the mode suggests, this Ranked Play option allows players to play against others in a more competitive setting where your overall rank is on the line in every match. By earning points based on your performance, you can climb the ranked ladder to reach higher and higher tiers and divisions throughout any given season of Vanguard. This Ranked Play mode is the same one you’ll find pro players and other high-level competitors in as well, so there’s a good chance you may encounter a few of them if you make it to the higher ranks.

Regardless of how high players get when a season wraps up, you can look forward to some rewards at the end of the season, too. Those rewards are divvied out based on your end rank with the better rewards naturally given to those who go higher than others. We don’t yet know what all of those rewards will be, but they’re typically revealed towards the end of the season to give players an extra incentive for a final push.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Ranked Play is still set to be released as a beta first, though the timing for that release is unknown.