Call of Duty: Vanguard Details New Season One Operators

This week, Call of Duty: Vanguard Season One is set to release, and players can expect a lot of new content. This season introduces Task Force Trident, a new trio of Operators consisting of Francis “Kai” Lanakila, Lewis Howard, and Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes. Kai, the group’s leader, will be the first Operator appearing in Season One, and will be available as part of the Battle Pass. The Hawaiian born hero comes with the default “Kingdom” Skin at Tier 0, but players that reach Tier 100 will unlock the character’s Legendary “Awoken” Skin. That version features a mask of fire!

Later in Season One, players will be able to unlock Operator Lewis Howard through the Orange Hornet bundle. That bundle will also include the “Trap King” Killcam Vanity Theme, the “Angler’s Revenge” MVP Highlight, a trio of Weapons Blueprints, and more. Howard’s favorite weapon is listed as the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle, which players can unlock at Tier 31 of the Battle Pass. Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes will release last, and her favorite weapon is the Welgun, which will also release later in the season. As of this writing, no further details have been revealed about her bundle. According to Activision, all of Season One’s new Operators will “come with their own 20-level Operator XP progression path, including XP bonuses, two new Skins, and other rewards.”

All in all, Call of Duty: Vanguard Season One is looking pretty exciting! Besides these new Operators, players should find plenty of new content to enjoy, including the return of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s Dome map, which has been reimagined as “Radar.” Vanguard players don’t have to wait much longer to experience all this content for themselves, as Season One is set to begin on December 8th!

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

