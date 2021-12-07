Call of Duty: Vanguard Adding Fan-Favorite Modern Warfare 3 Map

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season One will release later this week, and when it does, players can look forward to a reimagined take on Dome from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3! True to its name, the Radar map will take players to a small radar station situated in the Pacific. According to the game’s website, the map is “built for fast-paced combat,” and should be a welcome sight for longtime fans of the Call of Duty franchise. In addition to this map, players can also expect to see the Paradise map at launch, which takes place at a weapons testing site.

It will be interesting to see how faithful the map is to its predecessor, and how much of it will be “reimagined.” Call of Duty’s developers are constantly trying to strike the right balance between classic maps and new material, and it can’t be easy trying to accommodate fans that prefer one over the other. Hopefully, Radar will feature enough new content that makes it feel original, while also maintaining the elements that made the Modern Warfare 3 map a hit in the first place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 released in 2011. That iteration in the series was co-developed by Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games. Ten years later, Sledgehammer is now the primary developer on Vanguard. Interestingly enough, this is the second version of Dome that will be available in Vanguard, as the Call of Duty: World at War version has been available in the game since launch (which explains the Radar name). So far, reception to this new addition has been fairly strong on social media, with a lot of longtime Call of Duty fans sharing their eagerness to see how the map will play in Vanguard. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out, as Season One will begin December 8th!

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Dome’s return in Call of Duty: Vanguard? Were you a fan of the original version? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!