Call of Duty: Vanguard Announces Shotgun Nerf

Sledgehammer Games is teasing that a shotgun nerf is coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard sometime in the near future. After Twitch affiliate Zexafy “the shotgun demon” shared a video of an incredibly fast and powerful shotgun taking out tons of opponents, Sledgehammer declared its plans to “perform a shotgun exorcism.” That Tweet was accompanied by a gif of kids playing with Nerf toys, with the insinuation being all too clear. Sledgehammer seems to be well aware how problematic these weapons could be if allowed to continue unchecked, but the exchange is a fun way for the developer to hint at its future plans!

The Tweet from Sledgehammer Games can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Zexafy’s Tweet has led to a lot of frustration from Vanguard players. Many argued that the weapons are simply too powerful, and they make the game less enjoyable. Streamer TimTheTatman chimed in, joking that Sledgehammer should leave the weapons alone. There are some players that really do feel that way, but it doesn’t seem like they’ll be getting their wish. It will be interesting to see just how much the developer plans on tweaking the weapons, but hopefully it will result in a more balanced game, overall.

Nerfs such as this one are going to be really important for Call of Duty: Vanguard to keep players invested. The shooter will be getting some intense competition this week from Halo Infinite and Battlefield 2042. The market is big enough for all three games, but it’s not difficult to imagine them siphoning off players from one another, should their developers fail to keep things entertaining and competitive. At the end of the day though, that kind of competition could be a good thing for gamers!

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you think shotguns are in desperate need of a nerf in Call of Duty: Vanguard? Do you think the weapons are too powerful right now? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!