Call of Duty: Vanguard Updates Ranked Play Restrictions

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Ranked Play beta received another update this week to add to the list of weaponry and other resources which are restricted in the competitive environment. This time, it’s the Marksman Rifles and one perk, Intuition, which have been targeted. Treyarch Studios announced the change this week and said that even if you see them in the Create-a-Class menus, don’t expect to be able to use them in the game, so plan your classes accordingly.

The latest on the Vanguard Ranked Play situation was shared on social media this week. The Marksman Rifles are an entire class of weapons as the name suggests, so that’s naturally a pretty big change for those who’d grown accustomed to using those in the Ranked Play games. The Intuition perk, for those who aren’t as familiar with it, is the one that makes it so that a player’s vision pulses whenever enemies are nearby. The effect works even through walls and other structures, so in a mode that’s supposed to be more competitive than the normal experience, it’s easy to see why that perk would no longer be allowed.

https://twitter.com/Treyarch/status/1496973245232279566

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Ranked Play restrictions list updated, and it likely won’t be the last, so it’s best to avoid getting too comfortable with different loadouts you’re used to in Ranked Play just in case they have to be changed in the future.

While plenty of people are still playing Vanguard and its Ranked Play mode as well as Call of Duty: Warzone, talks have already moved ahead not just to this year’s new Call of Duty game but also to next year’s, too. Reports surfaced not long ago which suggested that the Call of Duty game slated for 2023 would be delayed which would mean that it’d be the first year in a long time where an annual Call of Duty game was not released. Activision, however, has rebuked those claims by saying it has “an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year, and beyond” while saying reports which say otherwise are inaccurate.

Along with those reports, other rumors about the future of Call of Duty have dealt with the recurring Zombies experience in the games. A free-to-play Zombies game will supposedly be released next year if these rumors are to be believed, but that of course hasn’t yet been confirmed.