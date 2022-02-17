Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 2 Players Get Free Items and More

With Season Two now live in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone, players are able to try out some added weapons, a new Zombies experience, and more. This week, Activision announced its plans to give the community something for free just for playing, too. The giveaway is due in part to the delay of the season that pushed back its release for a while, but reasons aside, it means players have a lot to take advantage of, but only for a limited time.

The highlight of the free stuff by far is the special bundle that’s being given away. It comes with nine different items ranging from Operator skins to an assault rifle and is totally free for players to claim. The only catch is that you have to get it between February 18th and February 22nd before it heads to the store and must be purchased that way afterwards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1494355978506092544

“This nine-item bundle includes a Legendary Operator Skin, two Legendary Weapon Blueprints – one reliable SMG kitted for tactical close-range engagements and a fast-firing Assault Rifle equipped with attachments that help keep you off the radar – and a Battle Pass Tier Skip… completely free,” Activision said about the free bundle.

On top of getting that, players are also getting an even bigger head start on this season’s battle pass with 10 additional Tier Skips which are also free. Combine that with the Tier Skip included in the bundle and you’ll jump 11 tiers in the battle pass just for playing.

Finally, the same giveaway also includes an XP event that’s live for the same timeframe until February 22nd. XP events are pretty common in Call of Duty games, but this one’s been referred to as a “Max Double XP Weekend.” That means that instead of getting twice the experience in just one category like Weapon XP, the doubled experience is applied across the board.

“From February 18 at 10 am PT to February 22 at 10 am PT, Vanguard and Warzone will kick-off the weekend with Max Double XP event,” Activision said. “Throughout the Max Double XP event, all players can enjoy double earn rates for Regular XP, Weapon XP, Operator XP, Battle Pass XP, and Clan XP (note: Clan XP is exclusive to Vanguard).”

The Season Two bonuses in Vanguard and Warzone go live on Friday and will be available until February 22nd, so be sure to take advantage of them while you can.