Call of Duty Reportedly Releasing Three More Games on PlayStation Following Xbox Acquisition

Xbox is acquiring Activision Blizzard, which means it will soon own Call of Duty and the studios that make Call of Duty games. That said, Call of Duty still, reportedly, has a future on PlayStation, but it may not be for much longer. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the next Call of Duty is a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from Infinity Ward releasing this fall. It will reportedly be available on PlayStation. Call of Duty 2023 is reportedly a new game from Black Ops developer, Treyarch. It will also apparently be on PlayStation consoles. In 2023, the “next iteration of Call of Duty: Warzone will also reportedly release. It also will be on PlayStation consoles, according to the report, and it may be the last release on there, as the report notes Xbox has not decided if future installments beyond this will release on PlayStation consoles.

The report also adds that Xbox isn’t certain if annual releases will continue after this point, which would make sense if Xbox wants these studios to do other things. That said, the amount of money Call of Duty prints every year will be hard to ignore. While resting the series more could be a long-term positive for the franchise, it will be a lot of money to leave on the table in the short term.

This isn’t where the report ends, but it’s where the salient details end. That said, it’s important to remember that what is here should be taken with a grain of salt.

Phil Spencer has already broached this subject since news of the acquisition, noting that he has the “desire” to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation, but as you would expect, Spencer didn’t provide any specifics or commit to anything.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don’t anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will update the story with whatever is provided, pertinent or not. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Call of Duty, click here.