Call of Duty: Warzone's Black Ops Cold War Event Is Returning This Week

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s reveal took place in Call of Duty: Warzone on Wednesday, but since it took place in the middle of the day, there’s a good chance plenty of people weren’t able to witness the reveal themselves. You can watch it second-hand on Twitch and other streaming platforms to see what happened, but you can also experience it for the first time or revisit it again this week when it appears in Warzone for the next couple of days. Activision announced after the event concluded that the Black Ops Cold War event would return to Warzone a few times from now until August 29th on a set schedule.

The event in Warzone was preceded by a playlist update that added Operation: Know Your History to the game. Loading into that sent players on a much different experience compared to what they’d typically find in Warzone. Different objectives were presented to players, and as you completed them, you moved closer to the big reveal that took place at the Stadium.

Whether you experienced the event when it happened or didn’t get to the first time, you can come back to it again on the dates listed in the schedule below.

𝙸𝚏 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚎𝚍 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚕𝚒𝚖𝚒𝚝𝚎𝚍-𝚝𝚒𝚖𝚎 𝚖𝚞𝚕𝚝𝚒𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚢𝚎𝚛 𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚗𝚝, 𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚎’𝚜 𝚠𝚑𝚎𝚗 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚌𝚊𝚗 𝚓𝚞𝚖𝚙 𝚒𝚗 𝚊𝚐𝚊𝚒𝚗. 𝚂𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚍𝚞𝚕𝚎 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚍𝚎𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚕𝚜: https://t.co/I4CQReLbQG#𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚔𝙾𝚙𝚜𝙲𝚘𝚕𝚍𝚆𝚊𝚛 pic.twitter.com/AQpoYozXbH — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 26, 2020

All the steps that compose the event were outlined by Activision to streamline the process. Those steps are outlined below with indicators in-game showing players what they have to specifically do to complete the tasks and unlock the next challenges.

Collect Map Codes Secure the Key Crack the Map Code Wield the Weapon

Completing all these tasks will award players with a rendezvous with Woods and a “Bay of Pigs” blueprint for a Warzone and Modern Warfare weapon.

“After contact, you’ll be rewarded the Bay of Pigs blueprint and other commendations that can be equipped in Identity for your efforts. The blueprint name may be familiar to veterans…”

After the schedule ends and the event stops playing, players will have another Black Ops Cold War reveal to look forward to. Activision has set September 9th as the date for the game’s big multiplayer reveal, so expect to see much more on Call of Duty’s staple mode on that day.

