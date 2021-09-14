Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Adds Judge Dredd

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone players can now purchase a new Tracer Pack in the game’s store: Judge Dredd! Available today through October 14th, players can get the Tracer Pack, which turns Operator Ingo Beck into the beloved comic character. The character’s appearance in the games bears a striking resemblance to the comics, and will be a must-have for Dredd heads. The Tracer Pack includes two different skins for Beck to use in the game: one colorful, and a cel-shaded black and white design meant to evoke Dredd’s appearance in the original British comics.

In addition to the skins, the bundle includes three weapon blueprints: “Quick Judgement” SMG, “Arbitrator Rifle” Assault Rifle, and “Lawgiver” Pistol. Dredd comes with an “Incendiary” Finishing Move, a “Book of Law” Weapon Charm, and the “Judge’s Watch” Wrist Accessory. Last but not least, the bundle also includes an Animated Calling Card and an Emblem. The whole thing will set players back 2,400 CoD points, which translates to about $20.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Judge Dredd doesn’t quite fit into the real world setting of Black Ops Cold War, Activision has provided an in-game explanation for the character’s appearance; according to the game’s official website, Beck is just a big fan of the Dredd comics.

“Years into training EOD specialists in Diensteinheit IX, Beck received ‘critical evidence’ from NATO — Judge Dredd comic books — by a studentwho thought his dry humor approach did not always defuse tensesituations. Since then, Beck traded plenty of bartering currency —mostly coffee and chocolate from the government-owned store — for anyDredd comics available across the wall with NATO defectors or othercontacts.”

Dredd’s appearance in the game is clearly based on the comics, but the character has appeared in film, as well. In 1995, a Judge Dredd movie starring Sylvester Stallone released in theaters. Stallone’s likeness appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone earlier this year when John Rambo appeared in the game. As a result, players that purchased Rambo back then can now pit the two against one another!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to purchase this Judge Dredd Tracer Pack? What do you think of the character’s appearance in Call of Duty? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!