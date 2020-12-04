Call of Duty: Warzone Is Getting a "New Gulag Experience"

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone players have something unique to look forward to whenever the game’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War integration happens in a few weeks. The battle royale game is getting a “new Gulag experience” for players who get sent to the redemption phase of a Warzone match. How that’ll look when the Warzone update drops remains to be seen, but considering how long the Gulag has gone untouched, any kind of a shakeup will be an interesting addition to Warzone.

Treyarch and Activision shared the first and only details on this new Warzone experience on Friday in an update about the plans for the Black Ops Cold War integration. The integration and the first season of Black Ops Cold War itself have been delayed which is a bummer for those expecting it to drop next week, but the first details shared about the plans at least give players a hint of what’ll come.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the plans right now. After confirming map plans and the addition of over 30 different Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone, Treyarch only briefly touched on the Gulag teaser.

Season One for #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone is now dropping on Dec. 16th. Check out what’s coming below, and get ready for a new 2XP + 2WXP Weekend and free bundles next week! Oh, and by the way… Raid confirmed. 📍 https://t.co/M7YtO81HtN — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 4, 2020

“Also, make sure you’re ready to face down fellow prisoners of Warzone in a new Gulag experience,” Treyarch said.

For those who’ve been out of Warzone for a while and are coming back soon to check out the Black Ops Cold War content, the Gulag is the place players get sent to after they die for the first time in Warzone. After spectating other players who fight each other in a set arena with varying loadouts, it comes time for your turn to go one-on-one with someone. The winner gets sent back to the Warzone match while the loser has to hope their teammates can buy them back in.

Throughout the Warzone and Modern Warfare integration, the Gulag has remained largely the same over time. We’ve seen it get things like a refreshed pool of loadouts earlier in the year to task players with mastering different weapons to earn their second chance, but the way the whole system works has been untouched. We’ll see soon what that new Gulag experience looks like since the big Warzone and Black Ops Cold War updates are scheduled to drop on December 16th.