Call of Duty: Warzone Won't Shift Engines for Black Ops Cold War

✖

How Call of Duty: Warzone will be handled when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases has been a topic that’s created lots of questions in Call of Duty players’ minds ever since it was confirmed Warzone would be sticking around. We got some answers to a few of those questions not long ago when it was confirmed that Black Ops Cold War would be integrated into Warzone later this year, and we just recently got an answer to another question. An Art Lead at Activision confirmed in a forums post that Warzone will not shift engines when Black Ops Cold War releases.

The ResetEra user “ShutterMunster” who’s verified as an Art Lead at Activision said as much in a post within the forums that was discussing the integration plans between the battle royale game and the new Black Ops. Commenters went back and forth with speculations about whether Warzone would adopt the Black Ops Cold War engine when the integration begins and what that would even look like for the game assuming it did happen. ShutterMunster stepped in to address those questions by saying “There will not be an engine shift for WZ.”

So, what does this mean for Warzone if there’s not going to be an engine shift? It means the game will keep the same engine Modern Warfare uses despite Black Ops Cold War adopting a new one. For the players, this also means that playing the two games will likely feel much different similar to how it’d feel if you jumped straight from Modern Warfare into Black Ops Cold War. Modern Warfare and Warzone by extension have been described as more grounded and weighty than Call of Duty games before them while Black Ops Cold War has a more arcade-like feel to it.

That’s probably going to take some getting used to for players who go back and forth between the two games when the integration starts especially if there’s going to be Black Ops Cold War content in Warzone. The battle royale game will house weapons and more from Black Ops Cold War, though the Modern Warfare content like weapons, skins, and Operators will be sticking around as well.

Activision will hopefully provide some more details on this integration process around Black Ops Cold War’s launch to shed light on how this will all work.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on November 13th.