Call of Duty: Warzone Players Divided Over Controversial New Nerf

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update is live on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S alongside official patch notes that reveal, detail, and explain every change to the game Raven Software has made. The update does a variety of things, though perhaps the most notable thing it does is nerf the CR-56 AMAX, one of the best and most popular guns in the game.

According to Raven Software, the gun is quite simply too dominate in the long-range AR category, mostly because its Time to Kill is too short. Further, it makes more sense to nerf one gun to make several others more viable rather than buff several guns to bring them to parity with a single gun.

"The CR-56 AMAX has continued to display disproportionate levels of dominance over the long-range Assault Rifle space," said Raven Software of the nerf. "As we continue our efforts to slowly raise the Time to Kill, we feel the best course of action here is to reduce the power level of outliers rather than increase others to meet it. We believe it will take some time to adjust to a landscape where the CR-56 AMAX is not the undisputed king of long-range automatic weapons, but we feel this will be a net positive given how many more weapons we expect to be introduced into viability with this update. Our hope is that this change will present players with an opportunity to showcase and expand their mastery over a multitude of weapons that had been outclassed by the CR-56 AMAX."

Thankfully for users of the CR-56 AMAX, the nerf isn't very substantial. There is a downgrade, but many are reporting it feels no different. Despite this, many players aren't happy, while others are thrilled to see the gun taken down a peg.