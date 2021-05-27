Call of Duty: Warzone Players Divided Over Controversial New Nerf
A new Call of Duty: Warzone update is live on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S alongside official patch notes that reveal, detail, and explain every change to the game Raven Software has made. The update does a variety of things, though perhaps the most notable thing it does is nerf the CR-56 AMAX, one of the best and most popular guns in the game.
According to Raven Software, the gun is quite simply too dominate in the long-range AR category, mostly because its Time to Kill is too short. Further, it makes more sense to nerf one gun to make several others more viable rather than buff several guns to bring them to parity with a single gun.
"The CR-56 AMAX has continued to display disproportionate levels of dominance over the long-range Assault Rifle space," said Raven Software of the nerf. "As we continue our efforts to slowly raise the Time to Kill, we feel the best course of action here is to reduce the power level of outliers rather than increase others to meet it. We believe it will take some time to adjust to a landscape where the CR-56 AMAX is not the undisputed king of long-range automatic weapons, but we feel this will be a net positive given how many more weapons we expect to be introduced into viability with this update. Our hope is that this change will present players with an opportunity to showcase and expand their mastery over a multitude of weapons that had been outclassed by the CR-56 AMAX."
Thankfully for users of the CR-56 AMAX, the nerf isn't very substantial. There is a downgrade, but many are reporting it feels no different. Despite this, many players aren't happy, while others are thrilled to see the gun taken down a peg.
The Changes
AMAX Minor Nerf
Close Headshot 56->52— James - JGOD (@JGODYT) May 27, 2021
(Now Need 4HS for 5 Shot instead of 3HS)
Far Headshot 49->46
(Now Need 4HS for 6 Shot instead of 3HS)
Basically Feels the Same
Amax basically feels the same.
Cold War 3x and 4x optics are GREATLY improved. @RavenSoftware GG’s on working #Warzone towards a longer TTK while also keeping the meta balanced 🤘— ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) May 27, 2021
Pretty Big Nerf
Oh damn that nerf to the AMAX is pretty damn big... RAM-7 about to become the new king?— BennyCentral (@BennyCentral) May 27, 2021
Sheesh
AMAX nerf again sheesh— FaZe Swagg (@Swagg) May 27, 2021
Don't Understand
I’ll never understand this. The AMAX was the only “meta weapon” to come out that had an awkward recoil pattern. The bruen grau dmr kilo all had a simple vertical pattern. Amax is literally the only weapon that needs skill https://t.co/bQMxkylqFW— Call Me G 🗣💯 (@LightsOutG_) May 27, 2021
Loving These Changes
AMAX in #Warzone just got another small nerf, headshot multiplier got decreased. FARA got a recoil buff but hip spread nerf to put it more as a longer range rifle.
Loving these iterative changes @RavenSoftware 🙌 https://t.co/6lTUVyZngl— Westie 🚀 (@MrProWestie) May 27, 2021
What a Huge Disappointment
Wtf, the Amax didn't need to be touched... what a huge disappointment.— Daniel castellanos (@Daniel_Caste10) May 27, 2021
Fara Is Better Now
Fara is better than the Amax now— Tfue (@TTfue) May 27, 2021
Unfair Nerf
I just feel like with the Amax nerf...AGAIN(the first one was fair) trying to get us away from all MW guns. Disappointed in this nerf, Amax is a skill gun and they are dropping the reward for using it well. https://t.co/B34V22i5Xt— Trash Crew FC (@trashcrewfc) May 27, 2021
Being Nerfed Into the Ground
Why tf they obsessed with nerfing the Amax into the ground ....— Jack (@HowAboutJaxZ) May 27, 2021