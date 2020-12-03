Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Reveals First Look at Potential New Map

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone leak has revealed our first look at a potential new map. This month, Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will integrate, and many fans think this integration will eventually lead to a new map or at least a substantial overhaul of the current map that replaces its Modern Warfare locations with Black Ops locations. That said, for now, there's been no word of a new map, which suggests that if there's a new map or a map overhaul coming, it won't be in time for when Black Ops Cold War and Warzone integrate on December 10.

While there's been no word from Treyarch, Activision, or Infinity Ward about a new map, there's a new leak that may have just revealed our first look at said map. Taking to Twitter, prominent Call of Duty leaker, "Call of Duty Leaks," shared an unreleased calling card for what appears to be Black Ops Cold War. And as the leaker notes, the calling card seems to possibly offer a glimpse at a brand new map, though right now there's no way to tell if this an actual new map or just a piece of artwork designed for the calling card specifically.

In addition to this, the calling card leak also seems to reveal that trails are coming Warzone, though again, it's impossible to validate this because there's no way to know if the calling card artwork was made just for the calling card. However, to include trails in the artwork while not offering this option in the game is odd, unless of course, the plan is to add this feature.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself. That said, as always, take everything featured with a grain of salt, like you would any leak.

👀NEW WARZONE MAP? Could that be a glimpse of the new warzone map in the first calling card? 🤔 +Looks like we’ll be getting TRAILS when diving down into the #Warzone map! (second calling card) 👉 @WarzoneNewz 👈 pic.twitter.com/9rL18b1srX — Call of Duty Leaks (@CODColdWarNewz) December 3, 2020

