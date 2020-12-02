Call of Duty: Warzone Rebirth Island Leak Reveals Return of Alcatraz

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone leak has revealed Rebirth Island and the return of Alcatraz, which COD players will be familiar with if they played the series' first-ever battle royale experience, Call of Duty: Blackout, which released alongside Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in 2018. That said, unlike some rumors suggested, it looks like the addition of Alcatraz -- or Rebirth Island as it's apparently called in its remade form -- isn't going to be part of a new map like some rumors suggested, but part of an overhaul and expansion of the current Warzone map.

As for the leak itself, it comes way Black Ops Cold War Leaks, which found media of Rebirth Island/Alacztraz while digging through the files of the game. In other words, it's a datamining leak, which means its validity is hard to contest.

If the name Rebirth Island sounds familiar, it's because we first heard about it -- via leaks and rumors -- months ago. However, at the time, while we knew it was going to be the remade version of Alcatraz, this is all we know. In other words, this is our first look at the map, many assumed would launch alongside the Black Ops Cold War's Warzone implementation given its connection to Black Ops.

🚨REBIRTH ISLAND🚨 ALCATRAZ IS BACK BABY Follow @BlackOpsLeaks for more! pic.twitter.com/vgGTOn0JDX — Adi Source | Black Ops Cold War Leaks (@BlackOpsLeaks) December 2, 2020

Like every Call of Duty leak, take this one with a grain of salt simply because nothing here is official. Further, while none of Activision, Treyarch, or Infinity Ward are likely to comment on this leak, the former will like force its removal with a DMCA claim like it typically does with leaked media.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on it and all things COD, click here or continue to the relevant links below: