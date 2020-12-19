Call of Duty: Warzone December 19 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone has today received another patch across all of the game’s platforms on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC today with some major fixes finally coming about. While it's still unclear if the latest update will require a lengthy download, it should look to fix some problems that have been popping up in the multiplayer shooter over the past few days and weeks.

Detailed by developer Raven Software, this new update for Call of Duty: Warzone will most notably rectify a handful of bugs that some players have been experiencing in the game. One of these issues has been in regards to Seasonal Challenge progression, which hasn’t been working as intended for some players. Other problems that this update should address include a fix to infinite uses of tactical items and the resolving of weapon attachments that wouldn’t equip to certain Cold War weapons. A handful of other hotfixes have also been included in this patch and should look to improve the player experience overall.

- Fixed issue that prevented access to Match Summary screens

- Fixed issue that prevented player from equipping max Cold War weapon level attachments

- Fixed issue that displayed “unlocks at random level” instead of weapons' intended unlock levels Now get back out there! 🛠️ — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 19, 2020

For now, it’s uncertain just how big this new update for Call of Duty: Warzone might be, or if it will even require a download whatsoever. Fortunately, if there is a download, the patch isn’t making any sweeping changes to Warzone itself, which means that it should be on the smaller side. Then again, we have expected some small Warzone patches in the past and have been met with some pretty major downloads, so it remains to be seen what should be happening here.

Down below, you can find the full list of changes that this Call of Duty: Warzone update will finally be bringing about. And if you’d like to continue following along with all of our upcoming Warzone coverage, you can do so right here.

Patch Notes