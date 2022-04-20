Call of Duty: Warzone Developer Teases New “Big Map”

An Activision employee has teased that Call of Duty: Warzone will be getting a new “big map” when Warzone 2.0 rolls out next year. That claim came in a now-deleted Tweet picked up on by Twitter’s @ModernWarzone. The employee also said that Verdansk will be returning next year, but apparently “on certain platforms.” Many fans are assuming that specific framing means that it will be arriving exclusively in the mobile version of Warzone, but it’s impossible to say for certain, and Call of Duty fans should take this all with a grain of salt until we get an official announcement.

The Tweet from @ModernWarzone can be found embedded below. Since the Tweet from the alleged Activision employee has now been deleted, readers should keep in mind that the link in the Tweet does not work.

https://twitter.com/ModernWarzone/status/1515786188967354379

The general opinion surrounding Verdansk seems to have shifted a few times over the last two years. For a while, it seemed that the majority of Warzone players were sick of the map, and ready for a change. However, since the map’s replacement with Caldera, it seems there’s a lot of nostalgia for Verdansk, and many fans are eager to see it return. That could be a result of disappointment over Caldera, or it’s possible that many fans liked it more than they let on.

For now, Call of Duty fans will just have to wait and see what happens! Activision clearly has big plans for Warzone, as well as its upcoming mobile version. Hopefully, the publisher will start to reveal concrete details about those plans, but in the meantime, Warzone players should have plenty to keep them busy with Season 3 set to release on April 27th!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

