Crimson Desert Update 1.06.00 Released, Here Are the Patch Notes

A substantial new update for Crimson Desert has today been released by Pearl Abyss. Since arriving back in March, Pearl Abyss has worked incredibly fast to resolve issues and make big improvements to its expansive open-world game. Now, these upgrades to Crimson Desert have continued with yet another patch that brings some new features to the title.

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Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, update version 1.06.00 for Crimson Desert is one of the more important ones that the game has received so far. This patch’s most notable addition is likely that of Special Mounts, which allows players to now ride upon a handful of different animals after taming them. While this feature is one that has been requested quite a bit by fans, Pearl Abyss has also added an Extraction feature that can be used to recover materials that are needed in order to refine items.

Outside of these two new features that have been brought to Crimson Desert, countless other bug fixes and refinements have been made to the game as well. These tweaks have impacted the controls, UI, and visuals of Crimson Desert in minor ways which should lead to it becoming a much better experience overall.

To get a look at everything that has been done in this new Crimson Desert update today, you can find the full patch notes for yourself below.

New Additions

New Special Mounts Certain animals can now be registered as special mounts after gaining their trust. Available for: Bears, Boars, Wolves, Deer, Mountain Goats, Kuku Birds, Iguanas, Raptors, Camels, Lions, and Tigers. Ferocious animals can be tamed by subduing and feeding them, while certain species require unique methods to tame. Feeding untamable animals will not affect their trust level. You can feed your mount while riding it by selecting a food item from your inventory and choosing “Feed”. Added a new tab for special mounts to the inventory UI. Fixed the mount quickslot so that only 1 mount and 1 special mount can be assigned. Saddles no longer appear as part of special mounts’ default appearance and can now be equipped. Mount equipment can be equipped in the Special Mounts tab. Saddles for special mounts can be purchased at saddleries in various cities. Hernand Saddlery – Saddles for Wolves and Bears Equinsher Saddlery – Saddles for Deer and Wolves Calphade Saddlery – Saddles for Bears and Kuku Birds Demeniss Saddlery – Saddles for Kuku Birds and Deer Pailune Saddlery – Saddles for Bears and Ibexes Delesyia Saddlery – Saddles for Warthogs Tommaso Saddlery – Saddles for Iguanas Varnia Saddlery – Saddles for Camels Added an “Extraction” feature that allows you to recover materials used to refine equipment. Materials used to refine equipment can partially be recovered. This feature can be used by interacting with smithies in various regions. Extraction can be performed for a single refinement level or all the way back to the base refinement level, which is the equipment’s refinement level when it was first acquired. Extracting equipment only affects its refinement level and does not destroy the item. Extraction Target: Equipment with a base refinement level of 4 that has been further refined to refinement level 10. Extraction Result: Extracting it back to refinement level 4 will recover the materials used to refine it up to level 10 and return the equipment’s refinement level to 4. The quantity of recovered items will vary depending on their type. Special materials such as Artifacts and Aeserion’s scale are recovered at 100% of the amount used. Common materials such as iron ore, copper ore, and bloodstones are recovered at approximately 70% of the amount used. Added new unarmed combat skills for Oongka Select “Fists” from the skill menu to see the new skills. Unarmed skills for Damiane will be added in the next update. Added sheaths for swords. Added a Display Sheath option that lets you choose whether your character’s sheath is shown. Added the item “Sigil of Valor”. When equipped, pet dogs will attack enemies. This item can be purchased from the Secret Shop NPC in Pororin.

Added a claw machine at the Laughing Marionette. Obtainable Items: 12 types of lighting items, 1 type of chair, 1 type of special headgear, Abyss Artifacts, and Abyss Gears.



Major Improvements

Content

Improved certain equipment, such as Visiones, so that they can now be enhanced, and sockets for equipping Abyss Gear have been added. The number of sockets matches the default number of sockets for that equipment type. However, some equipment and Kuku equipment have fewer sockets than other equipment of the same type.

Adjusted the elemental resistances of certain cloaks to better match their characteristics.

Fixed an issue where certain comrade missions did not restart automatically.

Fixed an issue where pets could not be summoned in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where “Sweet Taste of Bounties” could not be completed when progressed in a certain order.

Fixed an issue where Sotdae of Bond would disappear from the Recoverable Items. Additionally, Sotdae of Bond has been reissued.

Fixed an issue where the Iron Eagle could not be tamed if it was not tamed on the first attempt.

Added the “Clean All,” “Butcher All,” and “Obtain All Seeds” functions to the inventory.

Fixed an issue where horse tack could not be dyed in certain situations.

Added new ways to obtain previously unobtainable knowledge for certain factions.

Changed refinement using identical equipment so that it is only available up to the level immediately before an Abyss Artifact is required.

Improved certain items so that they can now be stacked.

Affected items: Furniture and Ornaments

Kliff can now wear some of Oongka’s outfits. (Added: 2026/05/11)

“Greymane Cloth Cloak” is now available for Oongka. (Added: 2026/05/11)

Combat / Action

Improved the default stance and movement animations when fighting unarmed.

Changed “Blinding Flash” so that it can now be used even without a weapon equipped.

Added additional effects when firing two-handed cannons.

Adjusted the base attack power of two-handed cannons.

Improved chain attacks that follow the unarmed combat skill “Roundhouse Kick”.

Improved targeting when aiming ranged weapons at small animals.

Fixed an issue where certain bosses would take excessive damage when struck with heavy objects.

Fixed an issue where arrows could not be fired after loading the game, even when they were in the inventory.

Controls

Improved convenience of object placement on bookshelves during house decoration.

Added an animation that plays when you fail to turn a large valve all the way.

Improved climbing over windows so that it can now be done from either side while hanging on a wall.

Improved camera angle so that, after following an NPC for a certain period of time, it automatically adjusts to align with the player’s direction of movement.

UI

Fixed an issue where certain input prompts were not displayed depending on the input method.

Improved the Character Customization and Dye menus to display the amount of currency you are carrying.

Added a search function to the Skills menu that allows you to search for specific skills.

Improved fishing so that the relevant guide is also displayed while waiting.

Improved the UI of research institutes to make it more intuitive.

Fixed an issue where the UI would freeze in certain situations when changing customized presets for keyboard and mouse controls.

Graphics & Settings

Added Night Tone Mode option. When enabled, overall colors become softer, and darker, shaded areas appear slightly brighter. When disabled, overall colors become sharper, and darker, shaded areas appear slightly darker.

[Mac] Improved HDR support detection for each display so that HDR can be enabled on supported external monitors and will not be enabled on unsupported monitors.

[Mac] Fixed an issue where GPU crashes could occasionally occur during gameplay.

Fixed a rendering issue that occurred at 5120 x 2160 resolution.

Fixed an issue where colors would appear inverted when using Photo Mode in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where enabling HDR would disable Direct-to-Play, and improved HDR quality.

Fixed an issue where the Adaptive Triggers option in Settings > Input was not being applied correctly.

Fixed an issue where the game would close when changing the HDR or Frame Generation option while playing the game with external overlay programs.

Fixed an issue where waterfalls would appear unnatural at certain distances.

Fixed an issue where the Headgear On/Off option was not displayed when selecting the Body Tattoo option at the Barber.

Localization

Fixed various localization errors and improved localization quality across all languages.

Others

Fixed an issue where Contribution equipment would disappear from Recoverable Items.

Fixed an issue where the collar area of the Elegant Carmine Leather Armor could not be dyed.

[Damiane/Oongka] Fixed an issue where face and body tattoos were not applied after applying them and reloading the game.

[Damiane/Oongka] Fixed an issue where the equipped horse tack would appear in Kliff’s horse tack slot.

[Damiane] Fixed an issue where Damiane was unable to equip a scythe.

Fixed an issue where fish would not bite when the hook was cast into certain areas.

Increased the selling prices of fish.

Increased chances of obtaining Abyss Gear Blueprints at certain strongholds.

Dispatch, exploration, and excavation missions at strongholds, as well as dyehouse labor support missions, can now be carried out repeatedly. (Added: 2026/05/11)

Fixed an issue where books could not be examined while on horseback.

Fixed an issue where “Elemental Meteor Kick” would not execute properly.

Fixed an issue where Oongka’s “Explosive Leap” would be canceled before landing.

Fixed an issue where Oongka would stop flying when a ranged attack was quickly canceled while airborne.

Fixed an issue where Damiane could not use “Counter” when equipped with a greatsword.

Fixed an issue where “Focused Charged Shot” could not be used while airborne.

Improved “Focused Evasive Shot” so that the reload animation no longer plays if the shot is not fired.

Fixed an issue where “Repel” could be used with a spear even if it had not been acquired.

Fixed an issue where Spirit was not consumed when using certain grappling skills.

Fixed an issue where “Lightning Surge” would not be maintained depending on the selected “Evasion Control” option.

Fixed an issue where relevant effects would trigger in certain situations even when the “Electro-Mecha Longsword” was not drawn.

Fixed an issue where the speed of the monster in combat would decrease significantly.

Fixed an issue where certain bosses’ attacks would be interrupted when they were attacked from far away by the player.

Fixed an issue where the Giant Green Iguana could not be struck.

Fixed an issue where “Counter Stance” would get canceled even when there was enough spirit remaining.

Fixed boss’s stun gauge to slowly recover when the player leaves the combat area.

Fixed boss behavior so that bosses now quickly return to the combat area after leaving it.

Fixed an issue where the warning message for leaving the combat area would be displayed incorrectly during rematches against certain bosses.

Fixed an issue where the character would become invisible during rematches against certain bosses.

Fixed an issue where the boss combat area indicator would occasionally remain on the minimap and the map when loading a save during a rematch.

Applied bug fixes and improvements regarding specific bosses. (To prevent spoilers, details are listed in the dropdown menu below.)

Fixed an issue where lock-on was unavailable for acid spiders that spawned during the Queen Spider battle.

Fixed an issue where a rematch with Titan would begin with the player being struck by Titan.

Fixed an issue where Titan would stop moving if the player moved too far away from the combat area.

Fixed an issue where the player would occasionally be unable to attack Dreadnought from behind.

Fixed an issue where explosives placed by Storm Crusher and Thunder Crusher would not deal damage to the player.

Fixed an issue where the Abyss Gate would not disappear upon entering the chamber of Awakened Caliburn.

Fixed an issue where an unintended combat pattern would trigger for “Myurdin, the Avatar of Umbra”

Fixed issues related to certain quests. (To prevent spoilers, details are listed in the dropdown menu below.)

Fixed an issue where, if “Face the Inner Self” from Chapter 9 and Damiane’s quest to obtain “Sword of Starlight” were active at the same time, the character switch message would repeatedly appear when attempting to enter Jijeong Temple as Kliff or Damiane.