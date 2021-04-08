Call of Duty: Warzone Map Nuked Early Thanks to Bug

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone’s nukes players have spotted soaring over the map have landed ahead of schedule, though the result isn’t quite what anyone was expecting. The missiles have been spotted landing in Verdansk not with a bang but rather an unimpressive fizzle in a launch that’s gone awry. Seeing this means that we’re hopefully getting close to the actual launch of these missiles and the aftermath of them landing, but at least we’ve gotten some clip-worthy content in the meantime.

The ModernWarzone Twitter account dedicated to Warzone news and related Call of Duty updates shared the clip below this week that showed the missiles misfiring, a video which first came from Twitter user Andre Luiz Fernandes. Missiles aren’t exactly uncommon in Warzone now that players have already reported seeing them fly over the map, but this is one of the first times that we’ve ever seen one actually come back down to the grounds of Verdansk.

Verdansk has officially been nuked 🤣 pic.twitter.com/r7UHmTMBGa — ModernWarzone ☢️ (@ModernWarzone) April 6, 2021

It’s a pretty anti-climactic ending to the missile drop, but that’s to be expected considering it clearly wasn’t supposed to happen yet. Instead of resulting in a massive mushroom cloud like players might’ve anticipated or really any other sort of explosion, it produced a modest dusting at best. What’s even funnier is that it had no sound effects at the end of its path either almost as it if just went straight through the ground and continued its journey beneath Verdansk.

We still don’t yet know what the results will look like once the missiles actually go off like they should, but the assumption is that they’ll lay waste to Verdansk. If you haven’t been following along with the battle royale game’s storyline, the thought is that the missiles will land across the map in an attempt to eradicate the zombie hoards which have invaded Verdansk over time.

Those zombies have been spreading throughout the map during Season Two, but the process isn’t moving quite as quickly as players would’ve hoped for. There’s a meter shared within the game’s in-universe blog updates that shows how infected Verdansk is, but it’s unlikely the meter will have to fill up to 100% before the event takes place.

We don’t yet know when that event will happen, but in the meantime, you can find out more about Warzone’s nuclear event here.