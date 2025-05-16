Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Ends Seasonal Gameplay Updates

Call of Duty fans have shared rumors of potential shutdowns for Call of Duty: Warzone for a while now. Thankfully, the game itself is safe, at least for now, but one wing of the Warzone experience will be changing. Today, ActiVision announced that the mobile version of Warzone, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is being scaled back to remove the majority of its live-service content. Unlike other recent mobile game cancellations and shutdowns, Warzone Mobile will continue to exist, but with a significantly scaled-back experience compared to what fans have been used to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile arrived on iOS and Android just last year, launching on March 21st, 2024. Since then, the free-to-play game has seen regular seasonal updates with new content and gameplay elements added on a regular basis. This is a standard model for live-service mobile games, but it appears that Warzone Mobile has not met Activision’s expectations for this translation of their popular multiplayer FPS. Today, the @WarzoneMobile account on X shared the following statement about the future of the game:

We deeply appreciate your dedication and passion for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Going forward, we will be streamlining the scope of the game. This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors and while we're proud of the accomplishment in bringing Call of… pic.twitter.com/2FU3itRRZ9 — Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (@WarzoneMobile) May 16, 2025

In the post, ActiVision thanks players for their support of the game. However, they also share that the game’s support for live-service content is ending, in part, because “it unfortunately has not met [ActiVision’s] expectations with mobile-first players like it was has with PC and console audiences.” As a result, the team is scaling back ongoing support for its mobile game.

What’s Next With Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Shutting Down

In-game purchases of Call of Duty Points and Black Cell will be disabled starting immediately on May 16th. On Sunday, May 18th, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be fully removed from the Google Play and Apple App Stores. In that regard, the game is effectively disappearing, except for those players who have already installed it on their devices.

If you already have Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on your phone, it will still be available going forward, with existing content and servers with matchmaking for online play. You can still spend any unspent in-game currency, but you won’t be able to buy any more once it’s gone. The closure comes with some special incentives for mobile players to move over to console or PC, so if you’re wanting to switch platforms, definitely check out that info in the post from @WarzoneMobile above.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store until May 18th. After that time, you will no longer be able to download the game, but can still play it on iPhone or Android if you downloaded it prior to this date.