Call of Duty Players Get Apology Gifts After Rocky Update

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone got updated this week with Season 1 Reloaded content, but the update was anything but smooth. Warzone itself was in shambles with a number of bugs affecting the quality of matches, and Modern Warfare 3's Ranked Play mode was delayed at the last second (though it's at least live now for people to try out). Things seem to have largely been smoothed out by now with Raven Software and the rest of the Call of Duty developers putting out follow-up updates to address these problems, but the launch was still a far cry from what players were expecting during Season 1 Reloaded.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone developers have apparently felt the same way, too, and as such, players are getting two different rewards during Season 1 Reloaded: a longer Double XP event to make up for some of the time players might've lost while things weren't working as they should and a Double XP Token that players will see active once they log in next.

Call of Duty's Apology Gifts

The official Call of Duty account tweeted about the makeup gift on January 19th after the majority of the issues Call of Duty players were facing in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 were resolved. The Double XP event applies to your level, weapons, and your battle pass progress, and it'll now end on January 24th instead of the previous end date. The Double XP token, however, is a bit less useful. It's true that it'll double your XP for all those same trackers, but it's only live for an hour, and you have to use it within 48 hours of logging into the game, so you're on the clock to make the most of it once you hop in.

We appreciate our community for their patience as we worked through updates to Season 1 Reloaded 💪



As a thank you, we are 👇

💥 Extending our 2XP event from now until January 24

📈 Granting 1 Hour 2XP Tokens for Player, Battle Pass and Weapon within 48 hours of logging in pic.twitter.com/nTlgtSHNwO — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 19, 2024

Call of Duty Devs Respond to the Issues

While occasional tweets were put out by the Call of Duty developers during the turmoil of the update as issues were worked on, it wasn't until after several updates and fixes were released that Raven Software sounded off on the issues as a whole.

"We wanted to address the issues that players encountered during the Season 1 Reloaded launch period," Raven Software said on Twitter. "We've been laying the groundwork for the return of some fan favorite features in upcoming seasons, which has required a degree of preemptive setup in our live environment. Yesterday's update shipped with some of that work, and we unfortunately encountered a conflict between live player data and our servers. Our teams were made immediately aware of the issues and began investigating shortly after the update went live. We rallied studio teams from around the world to get these issues resolved as swiftly as possible. We – as devs – love this game and apologize for the disruption that resulted from these events. Please know that we hold ourselves to a high standard and yesterday's issues did not align with that. With that said, we're also very excited for what's ahead and look forward to bringing the best we can to Warzone!"

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 seem to be in better working order now, and the apology gifts are live now as well.