Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play Indefinitely Delayed at Last Minute

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play won't release today after all. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been a very interesting game to watch for the last few months. It is the first game in the series to serve as a direct sequel to a sub-franchise in back-to-back years, it is the only Call of Duty game to launch without a new 6v6 map, it had a pretty awful campaign, but for the most part, it seems to be getting received decently well by the players. It has had a really consistent amount of post-launch support which has added new maps, new modes, and other content, but today, the game is experiencing some major issues.

A new mid-season update was released for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone today. It was expected to bring content and changes that fans had been waiting since launch for. The update completely broke Warzone and has left players absolutely furious. However, Modern Warfare 3 itself seems to be mostly fine... with the exception of one major issue. Today's update was meant to bring Ranked Play to Modern Warfare 3, the game's competitive mode. It didn't arrive when the update dropped this morning, but fans were assured it would come later in the day after some internal testing was complete. Unfortunately, that testing discovered a "critical issue" that requires Ranked Play to be delayed. As of right now, the developers have yet to issue any kind of new release window. Hopefully, this is only a matter of days at most and it won't significantly impact players looking forward to Ranked Play.

#MW3RankedPlay



❗ Launch Delay: Due to unforeseen circumstances, MWIII Ranked Play will be delayed while we investigate a recently discovered critical issue.



Our teams are working to solve this issue and launch #MWIII Ranked Play as soon as possible. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) January 17, 2024

Either way, it's a frustrating set back as Ranked Play is one of the highlights for hardcore Call of Duty players. It lets players really sweat and compete with other players to be the best of the best. It also opens up a whole other set of rewards for players as those who play well in Ranked can get things like new skins and weapon camos. Either way, fans will have to wait a bit longer fo rit.