Call of Duty: Warzone Confirms It Doesn’t Have Controversial Modern Warfare Feature

Call of Duty: Warzone launched this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and you may have noticed the game doesn’t have Modern Warfare’s most controversial feature: skill-based matchmaking, something that not only has been a hot topic within the Modern Warfare community, but in the community of other battle royale games like Fortnite. That said, it’s not in Warzone, and it doesn’t appear like Infinity Ward has any plans of adding it.

For those that don’t know: skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) is a matchmaking system that matches players with other players around the same skill. The thinking here is that it provides for an even experience, and more importantly, shields new players from veteran and high-skill players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, this matchmaking system — especially in the Modern Warfare community — isn’t very popular for a multitude of reasons. For one, it’s not been the norm in multiplayer games for awhile, but two it makes the game less exciting. Part of the thrill of a multiplayer shooter is not knowing the skill of the player you’re coming across. You may get absolutely smoked or you may steamroll them, and that uncertainty is exciting. There’s more reasons than this, but you get the point: many players don’t like the system.

According to Infinity Ward, there’s no SBMM for any large player count modes in Modern Warfare, and this was simply extended to Warzone, which features 150 players.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the battle royale game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Call of Duty’s second stab at battle royale is off to a record-breaking start. Meanwhile, a game-breaking bug has already been discovered.

As always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Is this the right call by Infinity Ward? Should it keep SBMM away from Warzone?