New Call of Duty: Warzone Report Has Disappointing News for Players

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone report has disappointing news for PS4, Xbox One, and PC players looking forward to a new map. Earlier this year, rumors suggested that a new Warzone map would release alongside the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. That said, Black Ops Cold War is releasing next week and it doesn't look like it will be with a new Warzone map. Jumping on this observation, Modern Warzone, a prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker, claims a new map won't be released until 2021, or more specifically, until March 2021. Echoing this, VGC, notes that fans shouldn't expect to see a map this year, though they don't make reference to March 2021 being when a new map will finally arrive.

Unfortunately, neither source provides any additional details, leaving fans with not only speculation as to why a new map is no longer releasing this year, but what this new map will be. Whatever the map ends up being, it will presumably be Black Ops-themed rather than Modern Warfare-themed, as, by that point, Black Ops Cold War will be the main COD.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Activision, Treyarch, Infinity Ward, or Raven Software -- have commented on these rumors, and it's unlikely any will. If they do, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. While both sources have proven reliable in the past, we also at one point heard rumors about a new Warzone map releasing this year, which looks very unlikely at this point.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and next week it will also become available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

For more coverage on Warzone, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and all things Call of Duty click here to take a gander at the links below: