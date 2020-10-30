Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare's New Update Has COD Fans Very Excited

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update is live alongside official patch notes and it has COD fans on PS4, Xbox One, and PC excited to dive into both games, but particularly the latter. More specifically, Infinity Ward has released a new playlist update, which means there's no bug fixes, balance changes, or new content. It also means there's no download for players. However, the developer has made changes to the game, or at least the playlists of both Warzone and Modern Warfare.

For Modern Warfare, Infinity Ward has removed Haunted House Party, but it's added Shoot the Ship, which fans have been asking for since it was removed, which is the case every time it's removed. Meanwhile, on the Warzone front, Infinity Ward has axed Plunder: Quads in favor of adding Plunder: Candy Collector. Additionally, BR Monster Quads is now BR Duo Die (Duos).

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, courtesy of the official Infinity Ward Twitter account:

Modern Warfare:

Added Shoot the Ship

Removed Haunted House Party

Warzone:

Removed Plunder: Quads

Added Plunder: Candy Collector

BR Monster Quads is now BR Duo Die (Duos)

As noted, Call of Duty players are over the moon to see Shoot the Ship added to Modern Warfare. Of course, it will be a temporary addition, but for now, fans are excited.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available via the PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and soon both will also be available via the PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.