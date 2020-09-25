Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Leak Hints at Return of Very Popular Feature

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer may be bringing back a popular, highly-demanded feature that recent releases have scrapped. Recently the series has dumped prestige mode in favor of seasonal ranks. Why? Good question. Activision has never really provided a great explanation for the switch, but it's likely to keep up with the trends. That said, since its removal, many fans have been yearning to see prestige mode return. And it looks like this may finally be happening.

Over on Twitter, ModernWarzone revealed that a prestige icon has been discovered in the files of the game's Alpha that recently took place on PS4. However, it's a prestige icon from Black Ops 4, which means it may just be leftover. However, it's also possible it's a placeholder and a soft confirmation that prestige mode is back.

Below, you can check out the evidence for yourself:

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 A prestige icon has been found in the #BlackOpsColdWar alpha while everyone else has been arguing about SBMM. This is the same prestige icon from Black Ops 4, but is a GREAT sign for players who want prestige mode back in Call of Duty! (Via @Reidboy24) pic.twitter.com/GtPUr7EO0p — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) September 19, 2020

Of course, for now, take this leak, and the speculation derived from it, with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and while the leak itself passes the sniff test, its implications are a bit fuzzy.

As for the parties implicated -- Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software -- none have provided a comment or talked about if the game will have prestige mode or seasonal ranks. That said, if any of this information is provided, we will be sure to update the story.

