Call of Duty: Activision Calls Reports of Compromised Accounts "Not Accurate"

✖

Following reports of up to 500,000 compromised Call of Duty accounts over the past couple of days, Activision has officially released a statement calling those reports "not accurate." While the statement doesn't clarify further than that, it certainly appears to be a full-fledged denial of said reports. If there were a breach of this magnitude, Activision would surely be aware of it at this point, right?

"Reports suggesting Activision Call of Duty accounts have been compromised are not accurate," the statement, released late last night, reads. "We investigate all privacy concerns. As always we recommend that players take precaution to protect their Activision accounts, as well as any online accounts, at all times. You will receive emails when major changes are made to your Call of Duty accounts. If you did not make these changes, please be sure to follow the steps provided."

If you think you may be at risk, please check out these helpful step-by-step tips to safeguard your account https://t.co/2XHHpcVS4i. pic.twitter.com/rTnCMaWBAX — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) September 22, 2020

The official public statement largely mirrors one provided to ComicBook.com overnight by a company spokesperson when asked for comment on the reports of an account breach. "Activision Call of Duty accounts have not been compromised," the statement provided by email reads. "Reports suggesting otherwise are not accurate. We investigate all privacy concerns. As always we recommend that players take precaution to protect their accounts at all times. Please visit our player support page for further information, including a helpful set of tips and step-by-step instructions: https://support.activision.com/articles/keeping-your-activision-account-secure"

The next iteration in the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is expected to release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 13th. Additionally, a multiplayer beta for the upcoming title has been announced for early October. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Call of Duty title right here.

What do you think of Activision's statement here? Are you excited about the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!