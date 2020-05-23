Call of Duty: Warzone Team Pulls Off 2000 IQ Play in Hilarious Viral Clip

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's upcoming season, Season 4, is right around the corner, and in anticipation of it, PS4, Xbox One, and PC players are returning to the free-to-play and popular battle royale game en masse. As a result, new gameplay clips from players are flooding the Internet, including Reddit.

One of the top clips on the Call of Duty: Warzone's Reddit page is exactly what the title says it is: the best 2000 IQ play you've ever seen. In it, a player seeks refuge in a building, but what they find isn't safety, but one of the deadliest Warzone teams of all time: three shield players waiting in a phalanx for their prey to walk through the door.

The next thing that happens is a merciless beatdown so hilarious that it was enough to shoot it to the top of the game's Reddit page.

As mentioned above, there's a lot of buzz around Call of Duty: Warzone right now thanks to all of the teasers Activision and Infinity Ward have been releasing ahead of the game's new season. Just today a "top secret" new teaser was released, which comes on the back of a new teaser seemingly confirming that Captain Price is going to be the game's next Operator. Adding to all of this buzz is also the fact that this year's new Call of Duty is starting to leak ahead of its reveal, which is expected to go down soon.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and all other types of coverage on the popular battle royale game, be sure to check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles covering the title by clicking right here.

In the most recent and related news, the game's map is reportedly going to be nuked and replaced with a new map soon. Meanwhile, the Call of Duty League has announced a new, custom 48-player Warzone competition.

