Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare Tease Captain Price for Season 4

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare seem to be teasing Captain Price for the game's upcoming season. Season 4 of Warzone and Modern Warfare is right around the corner, and as it draws closer, the teasers for it are ramping up. The latest features a marketing newsletter email that comes with a mysterious link that, when clicked on, will redirect to you an even more mysterious Call of Duty website.

Hidden within this website is an unlisted YouTube video dubbed "SECURE COMMS LINK /// EYES ONLY." The video is about one minute long and reveals that an enemy group is tracking down an individual, who is apparently a high priority target for the group. The video doesn't outright reveal who the individual is, but even a casual Modern Warfare fan can recognize that it's Captain Price, a prominent character in the Modern Warfare series.

For now, it's unclear how this video relates to the upcoming season, but it does seemingly suggest that Captain Price will be Warzone and Modern Warfare's newest operator.

This latest teaser comes on the back of the game's mysterious new bunkers, word that the map is about to get nuked, and Activision sending out notifications to Call of Duty app users that something was going down today. At the time, many speculated that today the new Call of Duty -- reportedly called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- would be revealed, but apparently it was teasing this teaser.

At the moment, Call of Duty fans are stumped on what's going to happen next, but a few things are increasingly clear. One, the bunkers are involved. Two, there may be nukes involved as well. And there Captain Price is involved in some capacity.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, Warzone is available on the same platforms, but it's free-to-play.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on all things Call of Duty, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the first-person shooter series by clicking right here on this link.

H/T, Charlie Intel.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.