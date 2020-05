Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare Reveal New "Top Secret" Season 4 Teaser

✖

Following yesterday's teaser featuring Captain Price, Activision and Infinity Ward have revealed a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone teaser pointing towards Season 4, and possibly even the new Call of Duty game, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The latest teaser comes way of the official Activision Blog, or more specifically, via a new "Rank Up" report article. At first, the article looks like every article before it, but then it's interrupted by a "top secret" message.

The alert reveals word of a possible deadly weapon found underground in Verdansk, the current map of Call of Duty: Warzone. It doesn't reveal what this deadly weapon is, but it's presumably the nuclear warhead found within Bunker 11, which will reportedly destroy Warzone's current map in favor of replacing it with a new one.

Below, you can view the full message, which was sent to all Operators:

TOP SECRET MESSAGE TO ALL ARMISTICE OPERATORS

CLASSIFIED INFORMATION TO FOLLOW

ARMISTICE OPERATORS:

WE HAVE RECEIVED WORD OF A PROTOTYPICAL WEAPON HIDDEN UNDERGROUND IN VERDANSK. OPERATOR TEAMS ARE ALREADY IDENTIFYING WHERE THIS WEAPON IS, BUT AT TIME OF TRANSMISSION, WE DO NOT KNOW IF THEY HAVE BEEN GRANTED FULL ACCESS TO ITS LOCATION.

WE HAVE SUCCESSFULLY DISRUPTED AQ COMMUNICATIONS AND HAVE WIRETAPPED THEIR CALLS. UNFORTUNATELY, THEY HAVE COUNTERED OUR EFFORTS WITH SCRAMBLERS.

THE CALLS ARE NOW GOING TO MULTIPLE HARDLINES IN VERDANSK. LISTEN CLOSELY TO WHAT THEY ARE SAYING DURING THESE TRANSMISSIONS, AND BRUSH UP ON YOUR RUSSIAN - YOU MIGHT NEED IT.

INTEL SUGGESTS THE HOLDING AREA CONTAINING THE PROTOTYPE OPENS VIA MARKED TELEPHONES IN VERDANSK.FURTHERMORE, THE ACCESS CODE CHANGES FREQUENTLY – AQ KNOWS THIS PROTOTYPE IS DANGEROUS, NOT A TOY.

BE WARY OF AQ SLEEPER AGENTS SPREADING FALSE CODES TO DETER ACCESS TO BOTH ENEMIES AND ALLIES. THESE CODES MAY BE SHARED THROUGH CIVILIAN MEDIA – E.G., VIDEOS, SOCIAL MEDIA – AND ARE NOT VIABLE FOR COMPLETING THIS MISSION.

THE POWERFUL PROTOTYPE WEAPON IS MEANT TO BE USED BY AQ ELITE FORCES. WE BELIEVE IT TO BE A CUSTOM-BUILT SUBMACHINE GUN. EXTRACTING THIS WEAPON WILL FURTHER CRIPPLE THEIR DEFENSES AND BOLSTER OUR OWN ARSENAL.

THIS OPERATION IS TOP SECRET AND SHOULD NOT BE SHARED OUTSIDE OF ARMISTICE. WE RISK LOSING VERDANSK AND STARTING GLOBAL THERMONUCLEAR WAR IF THE EXTRACTION OPERATION IS COMPROMISED.

DO NOT TRUST ANYONE OUTSIDE OF YOUR SQUAD IN VERDANSK. TREAT ANYONE - INCLUDING THOSE WITHIN ARMISTICE - TRYING TO ACCESS THIS PROTOTYPE AS A HOSTILE FORCE.

REPEAT: ACCESS THE AREA, EXTRACT THE PROTOTYPE. WEAPONS FREE ON ALL THREATS TO THE OPERATION.

STAY FROSTY.

TRANSMISSION OVER – REST OF RANK UP REPORT TO FOLLOW.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what's going to happen next, but it's increasingly obvious that something big is on the horizon for the game's new season.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

