Call of Duty League Announces Custom 48-Player Warzone Competition

Call of Duty League has announced the first ever custom Call of Duty: Warzone competition, and it's set to air this weekend. Warzone Weekend will feature all 12 Call of Duty League teams in a winner-take-all, $10,000 competition. The match-up will feature an exclusive, 48-player lobby as the 12 teams compete in quads. In a twist, the quads representing each team can feature any four players the team selects, including members of the roster, substitutes, and content creators. Warzone Weekend will air as a lead-in to the final day of the Seattle Home Series, on Sunday May 24th.

Unlike other Call of Duty League events, Warzone Weekend will be taped ahead of time. The decision was apparently made in order to make sure players do not have to worry about shifting their attention between the two games.

While the competition will not have an impact on Call of Duty League standings, the prize money should ensure a strong competitive element. However, the roster line-ups alone should make things very interesting. Teams have not announced their line-ups for the event as of this writing, but fans can find out the rosters via the @CODLeague Twitter account.

12 teams. One private lobby. The bag 💰. See what happens when our pro players drop in all at once: Watch Call of Duty League Warzone Weekend presented by @MetroByTMobile this Sunday at https://t.co/wmB1gxdegF! pic.twitter.com/ikOtkj5q4X — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) May 19, 2020

With the growing popularity of Call of Duty: Warzone, it makes sense to see the game incorporated into Call of Duty League. According to Activision Blizzard, Warzone has attracted more than 60 million unique players since the game's release in March. The battle royale game has already seen a number of updates since, including the recent addition of a Classic Battle Royale mode, which strips away the Gulag and any other methods of bringing teammates back into the game. Warzone Weekend will feature the classic version of Call of Duty: Warzone, however.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Warzone Weekend and the rest of the Seattle Home Series will air exclusively on YouTube.

