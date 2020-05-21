Call of Duty: Warzone Map Is Reportedly Getting Nuked

✖

It looks like Call of Duty: Warzone's map is about to get nuked. According to a new report, all of the battle royale game's mysterious new bunkers -- such as Bunker 11 -- are all building up to a huge event that will see the game's map drastically changed in time for a new season. The report comes way of VGC, who notes that the nuclear warheads discovered in Bunker 11 aren't just for show. Rather, they will play a pivotal role in the game's upcoming map changes, which will be major like the map changes Epic Games dropped when it transitioned Fortnite to Fortnite Chapter 2.

It all began with the new Warzone update that dropped this week, which added key cards to the game. And these key cards allowed players to open a variety of bunkers in the game. In one of these bunkers, there were a few surprises, including nuclear bombs and old TV sets displaying warning messages. At the time, many suspected that a big event was on the horizon, the question was: when would everything go down? Well, tomorrow is looking likely at this point.

Today, the official Call of Duty app sent users a notification teasing a big event scheduled to go down in Warzone on May 21, which is tomorrow. At the moment, it's unclear what this event is, but it's likely connected to everything that's been going on with these bunkers.

But wait there's more. Multiple outlets and independent sources are claiming that all of this is also connected to 2020's Call of Duty game, rumored to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. And this would make sense if the game is set during the Cold War.

What makes all of this especially interesting is that back on May 2, a leak surfaced claiming that Infinity Ward was preparing to nuke the current Call of Duty: Warzone map in favor of a new one.

Of course, for now, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official. However, not only are there multiple sources reporting in conjunction at this point, but all of the dots are connecting as well.

