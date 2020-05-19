Call of Duty: Warzone Patch Includes Some Big Loot Changes

✖

An update for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is out now, and in the parts of the patch that affect the battle royale game, we see some big weapon changes happening both inside and outside of the gulag. Some new weapons were added to the game’s loot pool or have been updated to feature different Blueprints since the update was released, but perhaps more exciting than that is the fact that the gulag loadouts have now been totally revamped. This means that players who’ve gotten used to their normal gulag weapons will have some new tools to master now if they want to win their 1v1 and get back in the game.

The update that’s now out for all platforms started with a few changes to the playlists before highlighting one change that players definitely shouldn’t overlook. The Armor Box that can be purchased from the in-game store and used to replenish your armor not only restores just your armor now but also resupplies the entire team. This change is perfect for those who have just respawned and don’t have much to their name as well as teams who want to better coordinate their spending so they can make the most of their money.

Beyond the playlist and armor updates, we also see the Most Wanted Contracts back in the game, this time without having to take away a different type of Contract to make room for them. Lastly is the exciting weapon changes that’ll update the ones available and give players a bunch of new gulag weapons to master.

You’ll find all the patch notes for the Warzone update below to show what’s new:

Warzone Patch Notes

BR Solos

BR Trios

BR Quads

Blood Money Quads

Armor Box (available via loot on the ground and purchasable at Buy Stations): Resupply the entire team’s armor

Added Most Wanted contracts back (in addition to the other 3 contracts, none have been removed)

Loot Update

Added the new SKS (legendary only)

Updated 5 New Blueprints: AX-50 – Epic Kilo 141 – Legendary FAL – Epic MP7 – Legendary AUG- Epic

Gulag Loadouts – the Gulag will now randomly choose from 6 ARs and 4 SMGs. All automatic, no burst or single fire guns included Kilo 141 M4 AK-47 M13 SCAR Ram-7 MP5 AUG P90 Striker 45



The latest Warzone patch is now available on all platforms.

