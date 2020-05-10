New Call of Duty: Warzone Game-Breaking Bug Involves the Gulag

✖

When Call of Duty: Warzone debuted back in March, the Gulag immediately became one of the game's most interesting features. While dead means dead in most battle royale games, the Gulag gives Warzone players a chance to fight for their chance to make it back into the game. Should they lose their match in the Gulag, their teammates can still buy their freedom through in-game currency. Unfortunately, a new bug in the game seems to be making it difficult to do just that, as the game is falsely telling players that their teammate has already been redeployed. As a result, players are forced to continue to compete without that ally.

As of this writing, it's impossible to say just how prevalent the issue is. Players have complained about the issue in the past, so it seems that the Gulag glitch is more of an infrequent problem, rather than being prevalent. Still, it's sure to be a bit frustrating for those that do encounter it. Fortunately, Infinity Ward and Raven Software have been hard at work keeping the game updated, and the two continue looking for ways to improve the player experience. For those that have run into this particular glitch, hopefully it will get fixed sooner, rather than later!

While Call of Duty: Warzone has been a major hit for Activision Blizzard, the Gulag glitch is just the latest inconvenience for players. Cheaters in the game have caused a lot of frustration for players, as enemies that cheat are able to attack from below the map. Infinity Ward has been actively banning players that are caught cheating, but players are still reporting frequent issues with cheaters. Console players have even looked for ways to turn-off cross-play in order to deal with fewer cheaters, but that can make match-making next to impossible.

Despite problems in the game, Call of Duty: Warzone has surpassed 60 million unique players in less than two months. In order to keep people coming back to the game, however, Infinity Ward needs to keep finding ways to improve the player experience, no matter how infrequent the issues might be.

