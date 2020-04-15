Call of Duty: Warzone Player Sets Record for Solos Kills

Call of Duty: Warzone player and full-time streamer Jordan “HusKerrs” Thomas who is part of the Rogue esports organization just set a new record for the most kills recorded in a Solos game recently. The player amasses 37 kills throughout the course of a Solos game by utilizing some pretty powerful weapons and other features in Warzone to eventually win the game with the impressive kill count. The player even got sent to the Gulag at one point during the match and was able to win his fight there to add to the kill count and give him another shot at winning the match.

HusKerrs’ record of 37 kills in a Solos match was recorded a few days ago during a stream on Twitch where his followers watched him set the record and then go on to win the game. He started out using things like an Uzi and the Dry Heat weapon before picking up a grenade launcher and eventually getting many of his kills with an M4A1.

NEW SOLOS WORLD RECORD 37 KILLS 🙂 pic.twitter.com/dTwc0aLiba — Rogue HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) April 11, 2020

The clip shared on Twitter that’s seen above showed the final moments of the match where the game was down to just HusKerrs and one other player. He got his final kill with the grenade launcher to make the kill total a solid 37 kills, thus setting a new record for Solos as far as what’s been shared publicly by players.

For those who want to watch the full game in its entirety to see how those kills were earned, you can check out the video below after it was shared on Twitch once the game came to an end.

Aside from using a grenade launcher which is pretty strong itself, the player also utilized another tactic that dominated the Warzone meta in Solos – and in other game modes, to an extent – by spending a lot of time in a cargo truck. The later parts of the game after the player returned from the Gulag saw him making his way around the map from the safety of the armored vehicle before hopping out to take on whoever he came across, a strategy which many Warzone players adopted to keep themselves safe. The tactic was becoming dominant enough in Warzone’s Solos mode that Raven Software and Infinity Ward stepped in to remove the trucks from that playlist, so players will have to find a new way to set kill records now.