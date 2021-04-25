Call of Duty: Warzone Streamer Nickmercs Reveals His Preferred Loadout for Season 3

✖

Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff is without a doubt one of the biggest streamers when it comes to Activision's Call of Duty: Warzone. Within the past few days, Warzone has now shifted over to Season 3, which has brought a litany of changes to the beloved battle royale game. After spending some time with all of these new tweaks, Kolcheff has now revealed which loadout he's currently finding the most success with.

After the FFAR mainly dominated the Call of Duty: Warzone meta for the last portion of Season 2, the gun has finally now been nerfed, meaning that the Season 3 meta is a bit more undefined at the moment. Kolcheff has quickly found himself gravitating towards the FARA 83, which is a weapon from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Kolcheff has specifically been using the FARA 83 in a bit of a different manner compared to some other players, however.

Rather than using the FAR 83 as a typical assault rifle, Kolcheff has attached a number of items to the gun that makes it a bit more akin to an SMG. Kolcheff's loadout specifically consists of a Gru suppressor, Spetsnaz RPK barrel, a KGB Skeletal stock, an Infiltrator grip, and Spetsnaz 50 round ammunition. With this specific setup, Kolcheff says he has found the most success when it comes to gunning down opponents in a close-quarters situations.

Of course, it's worth noting that just because this is what Kolcheff is using the most right now doesn't mean that this should become the default loadout for all players. One of the best aspects of Warzone is finding out what works best with your own play style and testing things out until you see what you like the most. Still, considering how much success Kolcheff has in Warzone, if you're specifically looking to pick up as many wins as possible, this is likely a great loadout to try.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone is currently live across all platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The same can be said for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which also started its third season this week as well.

So which weapons are you finding to be the best so far in Season 3 of Warzone? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Dexerto]