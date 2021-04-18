Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Report Sheds Light on How Nuke Event Will Happen

✖

Big changes are seemingly coming to Call of Duty: Warzone's Verdansk map following the current zombie event. Over the last few days, Activision has been teasing that a major change will take place on April 21st at 12 p.m. PT. According to a report from Video Games Chronicle, the rumors about nukes being the catalyst for the new map will prove correct, apparently resulting in an '80s setting to better match that of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The report remains unconfirmed at this time, so players should take it with a grain of salt, for the time being.

With zombies currently overrunning the map, the timing is perfect for a change. It remains to be seen exactly how much the map will differ, but leaked footage has hinted that several landmarks will be replaced with new ones that better fit the new Cold War time period. The Dam will be replaced by an Aqueduct, the Stadium will now be mid-construction, and several other locations will look closer to the way they might have four decades ago. There may also be wholly new locations, including a mine shaft.

These changes should be pretty welcome for most players! Map changes are a great way for battle royale games to keep things fresh. The game has been a big success for Activision and Treyarch, and this could help keep players invested. Not all map changes will be embraced, and it's possible that some players might be dreading the changes! Players have gotten a good feel for the map and its locations over the last year, but it's safe to say that a change could prove to be for the better. Fortunately, with the map seemingly changing in just a few short days, players won't have to wait much longer to find out how things play out. For now, Warzone players will just have to wait and see what comes next.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

