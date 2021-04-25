Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 Plans Underway, "Several Years" of Support Coming

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 finally released following the highly-anticipated Nuke event. As a result, players have been treated to a new take on Verdansk set in the 1980's. While players are still getting used to the new season, it seems the game's far future is currently in the planning stages. In an interview with the Washington Post, Infinity Ward's Patrick Kelly and Dave Stohl revealed that the studio is working on Season 6, which should release "in late 2021." There are also "broad strokes" for the next "several years" worth of content for Call of Duty: Warzone!

"Some things we want to do mode wise, geo wise, they take more time,” Kelly told the Washington Post. "So they naturally need to slot in later. But we do think about this on a multiyear basis. And I will tell you this: We’re doing our damnedest right now, to top [what’s come before]."

Given the massive success Call of Duty: Warzone has seen over the last year, it's unsurprising that Activision, Infinity Ward, and Raven Software have long term plans for the game. There's a lot of money to be made in free-to-play games, and some have seen a lot of success long after their initial release. Gamers have a tendency to move on to the next thing quickly, but the kind of longevity enjoyed by games like Fortnite seems to be the goal for Warzone. Of course, if Activision wants to keep players coming back, it will have to continue working on the current issues with cheating in the game.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Call of Duty: Warzone. Some fans were notably disappointed that Season 5's map was a new take on Verdansk, as opposed to a wholly new offering. It's possible that future seasons could see bigger changes, and that just might be necessary for the game to continue finding support. For now, fans will just have to see what the future brings!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Call of Duty: Warzone? Are you surprised the game could see support for several years into the future? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!