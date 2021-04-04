Call of Duty: Warzone Cheat Software Actually Hides Destructive Malware

✖

Cheating software has been a massive problem in Call of Duty: Warzone over the last year, and now it seems hackers are taking advantage of the situation. According to a new report from Activision, a supposed cheat actually installs a "dropper" that enables its creator to install destructive malware in the user's computer. This method has been around since March 2020, when it was shared on multiple hacking forums. The cheat setup convinces users to disable or lower protections, which is common for cheat software. The process is apparently simple enough that "even unsophisticated threat actors" can use it against cheat seekers.

According to Activision, the original posting on the hacking forum has seen thousands of views and hundreds of replies. It then spread to forums where players discuss cheats. While a lot of these forums try to police cheats that don't work, that hasn't stopped people from attempting to share this one and dupe users. One post even tried to convince players to pay $10 btc for a private version of the cheat! The report offers numerous examples and screenshots showing just how often this hack has made the rounds. It's impossible to say just how many would-be cheaters have tried it for themselves, but Activision has shared some comments from users that noted the lack of success they had with the "cheat software."

Given how prevalent cheating is in Call of Duty: Warzone, it's not surprising that malicious actors would try to take advantage! Activision and Raven Software have been making great efforts to ban cheaters from the game. This issue was likely discovered as they attempted to learn more about cheats and hacks related to the game.

Cheaters have made Warzone less enjoyable for legitimate players, and this report shows just how problematic these cheats can even prove for cheaters. Those looking to take advantage of hacks and cheats might find themselves susceptible to malware if they aren't careful. This is just one of many reasons that players should stick to playing the game legitimately, instead!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you encountered cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone? Are you surprised to see that fake cheats are being used to deliver malware? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!