Call of Duty: Warzone Snipers Need to Watch Out for a New Game-Breaking Bug

Call of Duty: Warzone players have encountered another bug in Season Two which slows the game down to a grinding halt by reducing players’ framerates to an unplayable state. The bug appears to be connected to a certain reticle that’s used with sniper rifles, so while you can easily avoid the bug by simply not using that specific combination until the problem is resolves, it’s frustrating in the sense that the option’s temporarily unviable.

Warzone’s latest of several bugs noticed by players can be seen in the video below shared by the Redditor eggybread_ who showed a clip from the game where they dropped in Warzone with a tragically low FPS count. It’s impossible to imagine someone actually competing with that kind of match quality, and according to the player, the problem had to do with the LW3 Tundra sniper rifle.

However, others in the comments suggested that they’d encountered the problem as well and had other ideas about what might be causing it. Some suggested that the problem might actually be the Bullseye reticle, not the sniper rifle itself, which was causing the problem.

We haven’t been able to test that theory ourselves, but Charlie Intel did and said it was able to verify that the Bullseye reticle did seem to be the culprit when it came to the plummeting FPS problems. Swapping over to a different reticle resulted in no problems for them while using the Bullseye reticle resulted in an experience like the one depicted above, and not other reticles appeared to cause similar issues.

So, for the time being, it’s best players avoid the reticle until the issue is resolved. That shouldn’t be too pressing of a workaround since it’s not like you’re having to remove an entire attachment from your sniper rifle, but it means that you’ll have to find another reticle preference for the time being.

This bug is far from the only one that players have encountered in Warzone since the big Season Two Reloaded update dropped recently. Others like the notorious stim glitch as well as another bug that’s making players invisible again have been frequent guests in Warzone since the game released and have made appearances once again after the latest update. The bugs have been piling up in Warzone as of late, so add this one to the list until it’s resolved.