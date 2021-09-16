Call of Duty: Warzone Update Makes Changes to the Game’s Guns

Call of Duty: Warzone‘s September 15th update is here, and while it brings with it a number of bug fixes, fans will be most interested to check out some of the changes made to the game’s guns. Following the new update, eight weapons have seen some alterations, from damage nerfs to recoil adjustments. Developer Raven Software is constantly tweaking things to make the game more enjoyable, but it remains to be seen if these changes will prove beneficial. Warzone fans might have to adjust their strategies accordingly, and full patch notes from Raven Software’s official website can be found below.

GENERAL

Videos by ComicBook.com

Increased the drop rate of the Cane (BOCW) “Lost Lion” Blueprint in Red Door rooms in the Plunder mode.

BUG FIXES

Fixed a visual issue with the Calling Card awarded for a certain easter egg. 😉

Fixed an issue causing Red Door rooms to misleadingly appear open ifa Player dies inside one and redeploys after winning their Gulag match.

Fixed an issue causing the Auto Move Forward accessibility menu option to appear twice.

Fixed an issue preventing text from fitting properly within Menu elements in non-English languages.

Fixed an issue that was allowing Players to force Red Doors to remain open by using the Deployable Cover Field Upgrade.

Fixed an issue that was preventing some players from receiving rewards after completing a Contract in core BR.

Fixed an issue where clicking an MOTD would cause Players to be taken to the incorrect location within the Menus.

Fixed an issue where that same easter egg could not be interacted with.

Fixed an issue where the Swiss K31 (BOCW) Roman Standard Reticle was not center-aligned.

Fixed another issue causing the second Objective in Kitsune’s “Security Expert” Operator Mission to not track properly.

Fixed several issues related to the Tempered Perk.

Fixed the rarity label on various Blueprints and Charms.

WEAPONS

AK-47 (BOCW)

Gun kick adjusted

FARA 83 (BOCW)

Maximum damage decreased 29 to 25

Minimum damage decreased 25 to 23

Head multiplier increased 1.35 to 1.56

Neck multiplier increased 1 to 1.2

Upper torso multiplier increased 1 to 1.1

Krig 6 (BOCW)

Recoil increased

Neck multiplier decreased 1.3 to 1.1

QBZ-83 (BOCW)

Recoil increased slightly

Recoil dampening enabled

OTs 9 (BOCW)

Recoil increased slightly.

Maximum damage decreased 34 to 31

Minimum damage increased 20 to 21

Headshot multiplier increased 1.35 to 1.52

Neck multiplier decreased 1.35 to 1

TEC-9 (BOCW)

Maximum damage decreased 26 to 24

Minimum damage decreased 24 to 22

Neck multiplier increased 1 to 1.1

Light Machine Gun Alpha (BOCW)

Recoil adjusted

Gun kick adjusted

Raise interrupt time increased 0.8 to 1 second

Tactical Rifle Charlie (BOCW)

Recoil decreased slightly



ATTACHMENTS

Tactical Rifle Charlie (BOCW)

18″ Rapid Fire Fire rate increased 5% to 6%.

17″ Titanium Fire rate increased 7% to 8%.



M16 (BOCW)

16.3″ Rapid Fire Fire rate increased 5% to 6%.

16.3″ Titanium Fire rate increased 7% to 8%.



A lot of effort goes into maintaining a game like Call of Duty: Warzone, and Raven Software goes into further detail on its website about why the changes were made, and what it’s hoping to achieve. Sometimes, it’s about making some weapons more viable, and others less so. Hopefully, these changes will result in a more competitive experience!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

How do you feel about these changes to the game? Did one of your favorite weapons get nerfed? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!