Call of Duty: Warzone Update Nerfs Popular Gun, Buffs Another

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update is now live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, however, it doesn't require a download from players, and this is partially because it doesn't do much, though what it does do is significant. More specifically, the update nerfs one of the game's most popular guns after feedback and demand from players while buffing another.

If you don't follow Raven Software -- the game's developer -- on Twitter then what you need to know is that the Krig 6 (Black Ops Cold War) has had its lower torso multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1. Meanwhile, the maximum damage range on the gun has also been decreased from 1500 to 1400.

In addition to the Krig 6, the CX-9 (Modern Warfare) has also been changed, but for the better. With the update, the CX-9's mid damage range has been increased from 20 to 21 while the headshot multiplier has been increased from 1.4 to 1.45.

As always, it remains to be seen how much or how little these changes will impact the individual guns and the current meta. The Krig 6 is one of the more dominant guns in the current meta, and it's hard to see these changes changing that, and the same goes for the CX-9, which still doesn't sound suitable for the current meta.

