Call of Duty: Warzone Update Makes Big Changes to Assault Rifles

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update has made some fairly big changes to a few different assault rifles in the game, shifting the meta and balance of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. According to the update's official patch notes, Raven Software has considerably nerfed the C58, and also taken some of the sting out of the EM2 and the Krig 6, whose reign near the top of the meta is slowly coming to an end. In addition to this, the update includes not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, but seven bug fixes plus some tweaks to the High Alert perk that make it more viable.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what the file size of the update is or whether or not it requires a download at all. The update is small enough it may be implemented with a hotfix, but if this the case, it's not communicated.

Below, you can check out the update's entire patch notes, courtesy of Raven Software:

Weapons:

C58 (BOCW) Recoil increased Max Damage Range decreased by 7.4% ADS Speed decreased by 3.4% Bullet Velocity decreased by 8.1%

EM2 (BOCW) Reduced Base Optic ADS Speed penalty by 21% Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

Krig 6 (BOCW) Minimum Damage decreased from 26 to 25 Maximum Damage Range decreased by 7.2%



Perks:

High Alert - Slot 2 (Red) This Perk will now allow the Player to hear the footsteps of enemies using the Dead Silence Field Upgrade. This change only applies to Warzone.



Bug Fixes:

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the ZRG 20mm (BOCW) scope glass to appear white while held in idle position.

Fixed an issue preventing Players from accessing the Store Tab while using the Warzone client in languages other than English.

Fixed an issue related to the “Puncture Wound” Nail Gun (BOCW) Blueprint dynamic icon.

Fixed an issue that caused the Fennec (MW) to ignore its proper ballistics trajectory.

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from applying a sticker to the Cane (BOCW).

Fixed various issues related to gifting the Season Five Battle Pass.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on Warzone and all things Call of Duty -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.